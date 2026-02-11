Influential Women Spotlights Kimberly Hill, MBA: Events & Operations Manager at Best Practices Magazines & EXPO

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promoting Strategic Sustainability, Operational Excellence, and Women’s Advancement Across Industry EventsKimberly Hill, MBA, stands out as a dedicated sustainability professional committed to fostering positive environmental impact while driving business success. With a foundational education that includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and an MBA in Global Management and Administration from Point Park University, Kimberly has seamlessly merged her academic background with her professional endeavors.In her current role as the Sustainability Events & Operations Manager at Best Practices Magazines & EXPO, Kimberly leads the charge in organizing large-scale expos, conferences, and webinars aimed at promoting sustainable practices among thousands of industry professionals. Her innovative strategies have resulted in a remarkable 20% increase in event attendance and boosted webinar participation to over 13,000 attendees. This success highlights her unique ability to blend operational strategy with effective communication, inspiring others to embrace sustainability initiatives.Prior to her current position, Kimberly honed her skills as a digital marketing specialist, where she achieved an impressive 77% growth in webinar registrations and a 106% increase in attendance. Her passion for engaging audiences has proven crucial in amplifying sustainability efforts across various platforms.In addition to her professional achievements, Kimberly is a staunch advocate for women in industry. As the Administrator and a key member of the Executive Council for the Women in Compressed Air, Vacuum & Cooling (WCVC) Networking Group, she actively fosters connections, mentorship, and opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated fields. Her commitment to empowering women reflects her belief in the importance of diverse voices in driving progress and innovation.Kimberly attributes her success to her tenacity and willingness to embrace challenges. When faced with the decision to expand her career horizons, she took a leap of faith by moving across the country to a new environment where she knew no one. This pivotal experience taught her invaluable lessons about adaptability, personal growth, and the potential for success in unfamiliar territory.With a robust foundation in client relationship management, environmental compliance, and digital marketing analytics, Kimberly Hill continues to leverage her expertise to inspire change, promote sustainability, and expand her professional network. Her journey serves as an inspiring example of how passion, dedication, and a willingness to take risks can lead to transformative outcomes in both personal and professional realms.Learn More about Kimberly Hill:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kimberly-hill Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

