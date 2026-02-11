BIO-Europe Spring Strengthens Collaboration with YVC Collective to Support Emerging Biotech Innovators

Enhanced partnership brings leading investors into the review process for Startup Spotlight and Presenting Company applications

LISBON, PORTUGAL, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIO-Europe Spring today announced the strengthening of its collaboration with YVC Collective, formalizing the organization’s role as a key review committee for Startup Spotlight and Presenting Company applications. The initiative is designed to give high-potential early-stage companies meaningful exposure to leading life sciences investors and industry decision-makers at a critical moment in their growth journey.Through this collaboration, members of YVC Collective will work closely with the BIO-Europe Spring team to review and help curate a selection of innovative startups and emerging biotechs to take part in the conference’s high-visibility company presentation opportunities. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to elevating scientific excellence, commercial readiness, and investor relevance across the partnering ecosystem.Michelle Cheesbrough, Associate Director of Business Development and Program for EU events, commented:“This is a huge benefit for companies to get in front of leading life-science investors for a first-time impression and to bring their innovation to the stage. Having experienced investors involved early in the review process strengthens the quality of the program and helps ensure that the most compelling science and stories are showcased.”Philip Brainin, Chair of the Board at YVC Collective, added:“We’re excited to collaborate with Informa around two of the industry’s leading partnering events – it is a great opportunity because it connects emerging companies with real-world investor perspectives from the outset. It’s about creating earlier, more meaningful conversations and helping founders understand how their innovation resonates with the market.”The strengthened collaboration will extend beyond BIO-Europe Spring, continuing and evolving throughout 2026 in the lead-up to BIO-Europe, further embedding investor insight into the company selection process across Informa’s flagship life sciences partnering events.Looking ahead.As the life sciences ecosystem faces continued pressure to translate innovation into investable, scalable opportunities, initiatives like this underscore BIO-Europe Spring’s role as more than a meeting place—serving instead as a launchpad for the next generation of biotech companies. Startups and emerging biotechs are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this unique opportunity to gain visibility, feedback, and momentum within the global partnering community.— Ends —About YVC CollectiveYVC Collective is a network of 600+ emerging life science venture capital players dedicated to strengthening connections across Europe’s life science VC ecosystem. By fostering a closer, more connected community of investors and professionals, YVC Collective empowers career development and knowledge exchange to accelerate innovation. Learn more at www.yvc-collective.com

