Raya Holding Accelerates Multi Sector Growth Journey as the Group Builds Businesses that Shape Industries & Communities

Raya Holding Turning Vision into Industry-Leading Portfolio Companies, Premiering on CBS and Al Arabiya

CAIRO, EGYPT, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raya Holding announces a strengthened phase of growth as the Group expands its portfolio of companies across global markets, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s most diversified investment firm. Building on a heritage rooted in technology, fintech, manufacturing, customer experience, and consumer services, the Group continues to scale businesses that deliver long-term economic and social value. This latest progression reflects Raya’s commitment to purposeful innovation, disciplined investment, and sustainable growth across the markets it serves.Acumen Media is pleased to announce that Raya Holding will be the subject of a new documentary film premiering this January on CBS and Al-Arabiya, as part of the international economy 4.0 series. Showcasing organisations shaping the future of technology, industry, and society, the film will bring Raya Holding’s story to global audiences across both Western and Middle Eastern markets.Raya’s name, meaning “flag” in Arabic, a symbol of leadership, guiding force, and momentum. These values that have guided the Group’s evolution for more than two decades. That spirit continues to define Raya as it enters a new phase of growth as a global multi-sector investment holding firm focused on innovation and long-term value creation.Today, Raya operates 10 portfolio companies and more than 40 subsidiaries across six countries and four continents, touching the lives of more than 3 million people every day. With a workforce of over 20,000 employees, the Group combines scale with disciplined investment principles, driving sustainable growth across its diversified portfolio. With annual revenues exceeding $1 billion and 44% year-on-year growth in 2024, Raya’s scale is matched by a disciplined investment philosophy. Its platform model identifies opportunities, builds businesses to maturity, and exits at the right moment – recycling capital into new ventures and maintaining an agile, future-focused portfolio. The upcoming film will highlight how Raya’s leadership remains committed to building sustainable businesses that generate both economic and social impact. The Group continues to identify unmet needs, establish and scale new ventures, and shape sectors across global markets.Its four revenue drivers – Raya Trade, Raya IT, Raya CX, and Aman Holding – are growing independently while benefitting from the Group’s strategic oversight. Sustainability is embedded across all operations, from energy-efficient manufacturing practices to financial inclusion initiatives that widen access to opportunity.Raya’s focus on people remains central to its long-term strategy. Programmes such as the Raya Achievers Club and the Catalyst and leap Programs offer global exposure, leadership development, and performance pathways that cultivate the next generation of talent. This commitment reinforces a culture rooted in excellence, diversity, and continuous learning.With operations spanning Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nigeria, Poland, and Bahrain, Raya continues to navigate currency shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving market conditions with resilience. Through a robust and future-oriented portfolio, the Group aims to keep building businesses that advance societies and contribute to a better future.About Raya Holding for Financial InvestmentsRaya Holding for Financial Investments is an investment holding firm with a diversified portfolio across high-impact sectors, powered by technology and innovation. We invest in opportunities that transform industries, enable progress, and deliver sustainable long-term value.For over 26 years, Raya has shaped Egypt’s private sector while expanding its presence across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nigeria, Bahrain, and Poland, with 10 flagship portfolio companies and over 40 subsidiaries spanning technology, fintech, manufacturing, customer experience outsourcing, retail & distribution, automotive, hospitality, and export-driven food production. Our impact reaches customers in 50+ countries worldwide, serving more than 3 million daily users and supported by over 20,000 professionals.At Raya, investments are engines for human progress building companies that empower communities, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock new economic opportunities. Raya continues to lead as a global investment firm where innovation drives meaningful impact and sustainable growth.

