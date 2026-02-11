Auditor General DeFoor’s Performance Audit of PennHOMES Program Finds Inconsistent Record-Keeping; Makes 24 Recommendations for Improvement

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today released a performance audit of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s (PHFA) PennHOMES program, issuing two findings related to inconsistencies with record-keeping and making 24 recommendations for improvement.

“This audit is another example of why efficient and effective recordkeeping is essential when spending public funds,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “We found that while there weren’t issues with PHFA’s application process for PennHOMES, the agency didn’t keep important decision-making documents. We also found that PHFA was inconsistent when it came to keeping records for monitoring PennHOMES-funded properties.”

The audit had two objectives. First assess whether PHFA’s process for reviewing developers’ applications and awarding funds complied with laws, regulations, contracts, policies and procedures. Second assess PHFA’s process for monitoring housing with PennHOMES funding to ensure they complied with guidelines, policies and procedures regarding rent restrictions and income qualifications.

“This is a system that can be improved,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Our auditors had two findings and made 24 recommendations for improvement and PHFA has indicated it is in the process of implementing a new data system. We look forward to seeing these recommendations implemented and the improvements in action when we revisit this audit in the future.”

A full list of the findings and recommendations is available on our website.

The audit reviewed the 2022 and 2024 application cycles for PennHOMES. There was not an application cycle for 2023.

PHFA is a state-affiliated agency providing financing to develop housing for low-income and moderate-income families and affordable homeownership and rental opportunities for older adults and people with special housing needs. It also creates and administers various homeownership programs and multifamily rental housing development programs.

One of PHFA’s programs is PennHOMES, offering 0% interest, deferred payment loans to developers to build lower income rental housing. This funding comes from PHFA’s unrestricted reserves and federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds.

