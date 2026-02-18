One Budget, Two Floridas: $74K Buys 10 Acres in the Panhandle or 1,000 Sq Ft in Miami

Florida County Map - Residential Vacant Land Sales by Price Per Acre 2026

New vacant land sales data shows how price per acre varies widely across Florida counties

Around $30,000 per acre is what it typically takes to buy a residential lot in Florida.” — Ryan Dick, SellTheLandNow.com

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida is one of the most diverse land markets in the country, and that diversity becomes obvious when you look at county-level sales data. A $74,000 budget can buy nearly 10 acres of residential land in parts of the Panhandle, or roughly 1,000 square feet in Miami-Dade County—about the footprint of a small studio apartment. These figures are based on actual vacant residential land sales recorded statewide.After years of rapid price growth, Florida’s vacant land market may finally be stabilizing. Statewide sales data shows the median price per acre for vacant residential land dipped slightly from $74,175.80 in 2024 to $73,913.00 in 2025, a change of just 0.35 percent. While that suggests statewide prices have leveled off, county-level differences remain dramatic.“When we looked across counties with consistent sales activity, one number kept coming up,” said Ryan Dick, Marketing Lead for SellTheLandNow.com. “Around $30,000 per acre is what it typically takes to buy a residential lot in Florida. At that price point, buyers are usually deciding how much land they want—whether that’s a quarter-acre near town, a half-acre outside a metro area, or a full acre in more rural counties.”County-Level Price ExtremesThe most affordable counties remain concentrated in rural North Florida and the Panhandle:Holmes County – ~$7,700 per acreCalhoun County – ~$8,200 per acreJackson County – ~$8,800 per acreAt the other end of the spectrum, dense coastal counties dominate Florida’s highest price-per-acre markets:Miami-Dade County – ~$3.18 million per acreBroward County – ~$1.97 million per acreMonroe County (Florida Keys) – ~$1.43 million per acreIn lower-density counties, land is often valued for space, access, and residential use. In high-density coastal markets, land prices reflect development potential and limited remaining supply.What the Data ShowsThree themes stand out:1. Florida’s vacant land market appears to be stabilizing after years of rapid appreciation.2. Around $30,000 per acre consistently appears as a practical price point for typical residential lots in many active counties.3. Florida remains geographically and economically diverse, with both rural and high-density markets operating under very different pricing dynamics.MethodologyThe analysis is based on vacant residential land sales recorded between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025, using transaction data from the Florida Department of Revenue. Commercial properties, improved parcels, multifamily plats, and tracts larger than 50 acres were excluded to focus on buildable residential land. Pricing is reported on a price-per-acre basis using median values to reduce the impact of outliers.The full county-level dataset, interactive color-coded map, and detailed methodology are available at: https://sellthelandnow.com/florida-land-prices-by-county/ About SellTheLandNow.comSellTheLandNow.com is a land selling platform that helps property owners understand the value of their vacant land and connect with professional land buyers. The company publishes independent land market research and analysis focused on transparency in land pricing trends.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.