One Budget, Two Floridas: $74K Buys 10 Acres in the Panhandle or 1,000 Sq Ft in Miami
New vacant land sales data shows how price per acre varies widely across Florida counties
After years of rapid price growth, Florida’s vacant land market may finally be stabilizing. Statewide sales data shows the median price per acre for vacant residential land dipped slightly from $74,175.80 in 2024 to $73,913.00 in 2025, a change of just 0.35 percent. While that suggests statewide prices have leveled off, county-level differences remain dramatic.
“When we looked across counties with consistent sales activity, one number kept coming up,” said Ryan Dick, Marketing Lead for SellTheLandNow.com. “Around $30,000 per acre is what it typically takes to buy a residential lot in Florida. At that price point, buyers are usually deciding how much land they want—whether that’s a quarter-acre near town, a half-acre outside a metro area, or a full acre in more rural counties.”
County-Level Price Extremes
The most affordable counties remain concentrated in rural North Florida and the Panhandle:
Holmes County – ~$7,700 per acre
Calhoun County – ~$8,200 per acre
Jackson County – ~$8,800 per acre
At the other end of the spectrum, dense coastal counties dominate Florida’s highest price-per-acre markets:
Miami-Dade County – ~$3.18 million per acre
Broward County – ~$1.97 million per acre
Monroe County (Florida Keys) – ~$1.43 million per acre
In lower-density counties, land is often valued for space, access, and residential use. In high-density coastal markets, land prices reflect development potential and limited remaining supply.
What the Data Shows
Three themes stand out:
1. Florida’s vacant land market appears to be stabilizing after years of rapid appreciation.
2. Around $30,000 per acre consistently appears as a practical price point for typical residential lots in many active counties.
3. Florida remains geographically and economically diverse, with both rural and high-density markets operating under very different pricing dynamics.
Methodology
The analysis is based on vacant residential land sales recorded between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025, using transaction data from the Florida Department of Revenue. Commercial properties, improved parcels, multifamily plats, and tracts larger than 50 acres were excluded to focus on buildable residential land. Pricing is reported on a price-per-acre basis using median values to reduce the impact of outliers.
The full county-level dataset, interactive color-coded map, and detailed methodology are available at: https://sellthelandnow.com/florida-land-prices-by-county/
About SellTheLandNow.com
SellTheLandNow.com is a land selling platform that helps property owners understand the value of their vacant land and connect with professional land buyers. The company publishes independent land market research and analysis focused on transparency in land pricing trends.
Ryan Dick
SellTheLandNow.com
+1 321-331-2279
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.