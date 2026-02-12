Spring 2026 Pre-Conference Healthcare Benefits Symposium Equips CFOs to Tackle Rising Benefit Costs

Sandra Clarke, former CFO of Blue Shield California

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As employer-sponsored healthcare costs continue to rise at double-digit rates, CFOs are increasingly expected to play a central role in benefit strategy—often without clear visibility into how healthcare plans are structured, funded, or governed. To address this challenge, The CFO Leadership Council (CFOLC) , a professional association for senior finance leaders has announced a Healthcare Benefits Symposium designed exclusively for finance leaders.This closed-door, two-hour intensive provides CFOs with the financial, strategic, and fiduciary context needed to confidently engage with HR leaders, brokers, consultants, and legal advisers—and to influence decisions that directly affect cost, risk, and employee outcomes.“Health benefits are a significant and increasing portion of employee-related costs,” said Sandra Clarke, Global Transformational Finance & Operations Leader and former CFO of Blue Shield of California. “This event will demystify the world of health insurance and equip CFOs to engage in strategic discussions (and tradeoffs) regarding cost and employee needs.”Co-chaired and moderated by Clarke, the symposium is built specifically for CFOs who want to move beyond reactive cost containment and toward informed, proactive decision-making. Participants will gain a clearer understanding of where finance leaders can add value, ask better questions, and identify hidden inefficiencies within healthcare benefit structures. During the session, CFOs will explore:- Their fiduciary and legal responsibilities related to healthcare benefits- How common funding models and plan structures work and where risks reside- The financial and operational impact of coverage and plan design decisions- Practical levers CFOs can use to manage long-term cost growth while balancing employee needsDesigned as an interactive, peer-driven experience, the symposium emphasizes real-world scenarios and facilitated discussion among CFOs facing similar pressures. Attendees will leave with insights they can immediately apply within their organizations—before the next renewal cycle or board discussion.Healthcare Benefits SymposiumWednesday, June 3 | 2:30–4:30 pm ET | Tickets: $95*exclusive to Spring 2026 CFO Conference attendeesFor the full agenda visit: cfoleadership.com/spring-conference/agenda/ The Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference is an intimate, peer-driven event created exclusively for CFOs and senior finance leaders. The three-day program is purpose-built to help attendees step out of the day-to-day and focus on leadership, execution, and enterprise value through real-world case studies, peer-tested frameworks, and candid discussions with fellow finance leaders.Each conference pass includes keynote and breakout sessions, two cocktail receptions, full breakfast and lunch, and exhibit hall access.Registration for the Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference in Boston is now open.Learn more and reserve your seat at:cfoleadership.com/spring-conference/CFO Leadership is the ultimate resource for finance leaders, delivering timely, high-impact insights to help CFOs and senior finance executives lead with clarity and confidence. Through expert-driven editorial content, proprietary research, and exclusive executive interviews, CFO Leadership provides an insider’s strategic edge on the most critical issues shaping the finance function today.Sign up for the CFO Leadership Briefing to stay ahead of emerging trends, market shifts, and leadership challenges impacting the CFO agenda. cfoleadership.com/newsletter/Within CFO Leadership sits its peer community:CFO Leadership Council a professional association built for CFOs, by CFOs. For 20 years, CFOLC has connected 3,000+ active members across 35+ local chapters in North America. The community is designed to foster candid, experience-based conversations and trusted peer relationships that go beyond content to deliver real-world solutions.Members engage through local chapter communities, national events, and mastermind industry roundtables, gaining direct access to fellow finance leaders facing similar challenges. Additional member benefits include a structured mentorship program, CFO Connect, an online member forum, a searchable member directory, the CFO Tools Library, and first access to original research.Together, CFO Leadership and the CFO Leadership Council offer a uniquely credible, relationship-driven environment for senior finance executives to connect, learn, and lead.Learn more about membership: cfolc.com

