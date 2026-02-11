General Motors Africa and Middle East kicks off its Centennial launching their short documentary on CBS and Alarabiya

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2026, General Motors (GM) Africa and Middle East will mark its 100th anniversary – making it one of the longest standing automotive companies in the region.As part of GM Africa and Middle East’s centenary celebrations, the company has joined forces with Alarabiya, US news broadcaster CBS and Acumen Media to produce a documentary showing how GM became one of the most trusted companies in the region.The documentary highlights GM’s transformative impact, showcasing a journey of innovation and industry disruption through its world-class products from Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac – and shows how the company is well positioned for its next hundred years of innovation in the Middle East and Africa.Rory Harvey, General Motors Executive Vice President and President of Global Markets: “In 1926, under the leadership of GM legendary leader Alfred Sloan, our company expanded to the region – eventually expanding to nine Gulf States and North Africa markets. Over that time, I am proud that our brands – Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac – have become part of the fabric of the region. As we look ahead to the next 100 years, GM’s commitment to the region remains true, bringing cutting-edge technology like Super Cruise and empowering local industries and talent. Through this documentary, we are showing the story behind our innovations and above all the partnerships forged to realize our vision.”Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director, General Motors Africa and Middle East said: "As we kickoff this centennial, we proudly honor our journey of innovation, resilience and partnership. From our beginnings in Alexandria, Egypt, to becoming a driving force in mobility and its future across Africa and the Middle East, one constant has remained: placing our customers at the center of everything we do. Every product we’ve introduced has been thoughtfully tailored to meet the unique needs of this region, including exclusive trims and features designed specifically for our local markets. The unwavering focus from our dealer partners, coupled with GM’s global leadership and know-how, has allowed us to build industries, contribute to the advancement of the region, nurture local talent, and foster lasting connections. By championing industrialization and fueling local economies, our dealer network has generated over 7,000 jobs—and for every GM employee, at least 50 industry professionals work together to deliver on our shared promise of progress and impact."Alfred Sloan: Architect of Modern Automotive InnovationLooking back, a pivotal figure in GM’s global and regional success was Alfred Sloan, GM’s President in its formative years, who was renowned for scaling up the company and introducing the modern corporate structure. Sloan’s vision laid a strong foundation for GM’s enduring progress in the region.A Legacy of Export and Local Empowerment: From Egypt to the RegionGM’s story in the Middle East began in 1926 with the establishment of its first operations in Alexandria, Egypt. This bold step launched an era of leadership in exporting vehicles and parts across the wider region. As documented in historical archives, the Alexandria plant quickly became a regional hub, setting new standards in assembly, distribution, and service that defined the industry. It was a catalyst for regional growth supporting local industries and training a diverse workforce representing over a dozen nationalities. The company’s pioneering spirit extended to public transport, with GM buses serving Egyptian railways and Chevrolet trucks supporting vital infrastructure projects across the wider region.From the very beginning, GM’s approach was championed by innovation and adaptability. The company introduced patent technologies in the region, such as, the electric self-starter, mass production breakthroughs, and automatic transmissions – making modern transportation accessible.Pioneering Transportation, Connecting PeopleFurther emphasizing the depth of GM’s influence throughout the region’s history, the documentary shines a light on the diverse range of Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, brought to life through visual storytelling.The Chevrolet Suburban, introduced in 1935, became the world’s first SUV and a symbol of endurance and adaptability—serving families, tradespeople, and adventurers across the Middle East. The Chevrolet Caprice in the Gulf became a cultural icon, gracing city streets and family celebrations for decades.Additionally, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra— affectionately known as “Chaffar” and “Jims” in the Arab world—became synonymous with strength and pride, reflecting the desert’s spirit and the region’s relentless drive. Cadillac, meanwhile, has long symbolized prestige and leadership, from its role in presidential parades to its modern flagship, the Escalade.For Egyptians, GM’s impact is deeply personal. Over the past 40 years, the Chevrolet T-Series, locally named as the Dababbah (bulldozer) and Jumbo (grand) have become lifelines for millions, supporting commerce and daily life. Moreover, the locally produced Chevrolet Optra stands as a testament to GM’s commitment to Egypt—designed and built in Egypt by Egyptians, for Egyptians and beyond.Additionally, powering the future and localization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the last 25 years is GM’s renowned automotive parts and battery brand, ACDelco. Solidifying our commitment to local industry, talent development and technological innovation through battery manufacturing, GM is supporting the Kingdom’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy.Innovation for the Next 100 YearsThe documentary showcases GM’s role in reshaping the region’s future mobility ecosystem, along with its network of dealerships and partners. Among these technologies, Super Cruise, the world’s first true hands-free driver assistance technology, will be coming to the Middle East with the centennial celebration in 2026, setting the industry standard and GM’s path to personal autonomy.For 100 years, GM has been part of the region’s social and economic fabric, supporting local communities, celebrating heritage, and empowering generations. As the company looks to the next century, it remains dedicated to pioneering technologies, fostering local talent, and connecting people to what matters most.

