Ilham Aliyev received delegation of Arab Parliament led by its President

AZERBAIJAN, February 11 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Arab Parliament led by its President Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi, on February 11.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan maintains close ties with Arab world countries encompassing political, economic, and other areas, and highlighted the role of his visits to Arab countries and the visits of Arab state leaders to Azerbaijan in expanding these relations.

The head of state touched upon Azerbaijan's contributions to strengthening Islamic solidarity and emphasized the significance of the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that high-level relations have been established between Azerbaijan and the League of Arab States, and expressed confidence that the visit of the delegation led by Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi would be productive.

Ahmed Alyammahi first expressed gratitude to the head of state for the reception.

The President of the Arab Parliament conveyed congratulations on the progress made in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighting the special role of President Ilham Aliyev in establishing peace in the region and the world, and stated that the world needs leaders like the Azerbaijani leader.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the kind words and congratulations, noting that achieving peace holds great importance for the overall development of the region, and touched upon the special role of the U.S. President in advancing the peace agenda.

Alyammahi expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the Arab people to the head of state for his resolute support on issues on the Arab world's agenda, including the Palestinian issue.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has always supported the "two-state" solution to the Palestinian issue in line with the unanimous position of the League of Arab States. He recalled with satisfaction his participation in the Middle East Peace Summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as well as Azerbaijan's invitation to the Board of Peace, and noted Azerbaijan’s determination to contribute to the peace process.

The head of state stated that the development of relations with Muslim countries, including Arab countries, is one of the priority directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

The meeting addressed reconstruction and development projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. President Ilham Aliyev noted that during nearly 30 years of occupation, Armenia destroyed Azerbaijan’s material and cultural heritage, including Islamic religious monuments and mosques, which are now being restored.

They exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Arab Parliament, the legislative body of the League of Arab States, as well as other issues of mutual interest.