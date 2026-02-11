Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to the Unified Action Plan on “Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture”

AZERBAIJAN, February 11 - On February 11, a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on “Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture” was held under the chairmanship of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state addressed the meeting.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- At today’s meeting, we will discuss issues related to digital development. There is a need for this. This issue will largely determine our future development. The trends and tendencies taking shape in the world are clear. The application of artificial intelligence, the creation of data centers, and the introduction of reforms related to digitalization actually determine the future development of countries. Certain work has been done in this direction in Azerbaijan, and we will discuss that today. The most important thing is to include this issue in the list of top priorities in our future activities.

We have extensive experience in the fields of oil and gas and connectivity – the relations with international companies, our extensive experience, and the implementation of these giant projects with many countries. These issues require knowledge, skill, and technical capacity. At the same time, they require extensive international relations. At different times, Azerbaijan has implemented many important infrastructure projects together with its neighbors in various directions. In other words, we have experience in this area and have already established platforms. Transport and energy corridors should also be transformed into fiber-optic corridors in the future. Certain work has been done in this direction. When oil and gas pipelines were built, this issue was also resolved. However, of course, this does not meet present-day requirements. Therefore, our initiatives in the direction of digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the creation of data centers should ensure long-term and sustainable development of our country. We have many advantages. One of them is our geographical location. This is an advantage that does not depend on us. However, the geographical location of each country can work for its benefit or detriment. We have linked our geographical location to the development of our country and have succeeded in that. Therefore, our location between Asia and Europe, our location on the North-South corridor, and the existing infrastructure have provided us with this advantage.

As I mentioned, our experience working with major transnational companies is also a great advantage. There is a positive investment environment. Over the past 20 years, more than 350 billion dollars have been invested in the Azerbaijani economy. Foreign investments are protected – both by law and, at the same time, this is observed in everyday practice. The protection of both local and foreign investments paves the way for the development of every country, including Azerbaijan. I can say that we have a unique experience here. Our oil and gas projects, which have been going on for more than 30 years, are in progress today in exactly the same way they were signed. This experience, of course, should also be reflected in relations with companies that play leading roles in the digital world.

Another advantage is that as a result of the work we have carried out in recent years, we have been able to significantly increase our energy generation capacity. Over the past 20 years, our generation capacity has almost doubled and is now equal to 10,000 megawatts. New power plants – whether gas, hydro, solar, or wind – have shaped the realities of present-day Azerbaijan. Currently, we have at least 2,000 megawatts of unused generation capacity, which is a prerequisite for digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the creation of data centers.

I should also note that in the region where we are located, in the wider region, there are not many countries that have such capabilities. Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with the key energy sources and even exports them to global markets. Considering that our plans for the creation of renewable energy are also clearly visible – this has been repeatedly discussed – our generation capacity will further increase in the future on the basis of the contracts signed. Therefore, we must make the best of this advantage. Of course, the growing demand for electricity within the country must also be taken into account. In particular, we have extensive plans for industrial development. The population is growing, and so is industrial production, especially in the non-oil sector. In January of this year, our non-oil industry increased by about 8 percent. Therefore, our energy capacity must be consistent with the overall development of the country.

At the same time, as you know, relevant documents have been signed with foreign partners on the construction of green energy cables, and we will export part of the electricity. However, the creation of data centers, as I said, also requires major energy resources.

As I mentioned regarding fiber-optic connectivity, these cables have also been laid in addition to the energy infrastructure. Currently, a project to lay a fiber-optic cable that will connect us with the Eastern shores of the Caspian Sea is well underway, and I hope that it will be completed this year. Thus, our connectivity with the East will be provided, and we need to work on new connections with the West. Of course, this is one of the key points in addressing the issues to be discussed at today's meeting.

Another advantage of ours is that we have already established contacts with the world's leading companies in this area. Negotiations have been held with several leading companies, and the capabilities of our country have been demonstrated to them. At the same time, we have close ties with global funds that manage the world’s major – and I can say largest – financial resources. The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan has been cooperating with these institutions for many years, and a part of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves is managed through those institutions. We are already investing in these institutions, and the issue of attracting investments to Azerbaijan from these institutions was also raised in recent negotiations with them, and a positive response was received. In other words, we are now working on specific projects, and part of the shares of leading companies in the fields of digitalization and artificial intelligence are also at the disposal of the largest American funds, as I mentioned. This is our great advantage. In addition, the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between the U.S. Government and the Government of Azerbaijan in this building yesterday also provides us with this advantage. This Charter is a historic document. It has already been published in the media, and everyone can see what it consists of, including data centers, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and our close ties with American companies in this area. In other words, this is also our advantage.

At the same time, we have strategic partnership documents with 10 European Union member states. Of course, European companies cannot compete with American companies in this area; they are probably at least a generation behind them. However, certain work is underway there, and effective cooperation with companies from those countries should be ensured.

Last year, we signed a comprehensive Strategic Partnership Document with the People's Republic of China. So we are one of a handful of countries in the world that are already working in the format of a strategic partnership signed with the world's leading powerhouses. In other words, this is our advantage as well. You may find another country in the world with such an advantage, but only if you look hard. Therefore, it would be completely unacceptable not to use it. Taking all this into account, issues related to a centralized coordination of work in this direction have been discussed for some time now. On my instructions, an exchange of views is currently underway on these issues, including under my chairmanship today. Considering that this issue, as I noted, is a priority, we must begin, under my chairmanship at today's meeting, to prepare a specific action plan for the work to be done. We must complete it as soon as possible and thus give a stronger impetus to this area.

Today's presentation will highlight the key issues. Before we do that, I would like to bring some of my thoughts and tasks to your attention. First of all, there should be very close coordination between state agencies in this area. There should be close contacts between state agencies here; isolated activities should not be allowed, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport should prepare an action plan together with state agencies and submit it to me in a short time.

In order to organize work on this issue more effectively, I believe that each state agency, first and foremost the ministries, should designate a deputy for digitalization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, or a new staff unit should be created, or this area should be assigned to one of the existing deputies, so that the employees and management of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport know whom they will be in contact with. This area should be considered a priority in each state agency. This is the first point.

In recent years, various platforms and applications have been developed by various state agencies – ministries and other state bodies. In order to conduct this work in a coordinated fashion, I believe that this will no longer be necessary, and the created platforms and applications should be gradually eliminated. For how long, you will make your suggestions when you submit your proposals. Public services should be implemented through “mygov” – that is, from a single center. Everyone should know this – both public institutions and citizens. This will also provide our citizens with a huge advantage. All services people need should be provided from a single point. Now, how long this will take, of course, you will tell me. At the same time, the advantages of the platforms that exist today, the experience gained, the people and personnel who participated in the development of these platforms should also be involved in the common work. In other words, I acknowledge the results achieved, but today the time has come for this to be consolidated in a single center.

As for personnel training, this is one of the top priorities. Certain work has recently been done in this direction. We should pay greater attention to this area in our education system. Both students at higher education institutions in Azerbaijan and those sent abroad by the state should further develop their expertise in this field. Therefore, considering that this will be a long-term and expanding process, there will be a significant need for personnel in this field in the future. Of course, certain changes should be made to the curriculum in order to provide students of secondary schools with basic knowledge.

The application of artificial intelligence should be widespread in state institutions. This is the case in leading countries of the world today. In fact, according to my information, in some developed countries artificial intelligence agents, as they are called, help civil servants with day-to-day activities. Artificial intelligence can, of course, be an assistant in determining whether a decision is correct or not. Therefore, this system should be considered, and people in governing bodies should make extensive use of artificial intelligence.

As for the private sector, support mechanisms should be developed to ensure that the same approach is used. We can encourage the private sector to pay greater attention to this area, and suggestions about that will also be provided.

Key targets should be set for cybersecurity. This area is also one of the critical ones. Last year, we were subjected to an orchestrated and aggressive cyberattack. We also know where it came from. Necessary measures have been taken to protect ourselves from these serious problems. Therefore, serious attention should be paid to this area. We already have a functioning Cybersecurity Center, and its work should always be in the spotlight.

Of course, as I have already mentioned, contacts with the world's leading companies in this area should be stepped up. I believe that today's meeting and the fact that this issue is under the control of the president will also send a serious message to many of our partners that Azerbaijan considers this area a priority. What are the opportunities we have? The advantages I have listed should also be communicated to our foreign partners. The advantages I have not listed should now be communicated by you so that we can give a strong impetus to this area.

As I mentioned, an action plan should be prepared and submitted to me. The issues already discussed and to be discussed today, including those that will be touched upon in the presentation, should be included in the action plan.

Now, the floor is given to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, for the presentation.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev delivered remarks.

The meeting then continued with discussions.