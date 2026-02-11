Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,124 in the last 365 days.

From René van der Linden, Former President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

AZERBAIJAN, February 11 - 11 February 2026, 16:29

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, dear Mr. President,

Your leadership and tireless efforts have made a significant contribution to peace, stability, and reconciliation in the Southern Caucasus region.

For this, you and the Prime Minister of Armenia were awarded the prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

As a person who did his best to support the settlement of the conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, I sincerely extend my heartfelt congratulations to you for this high recognition of your incredible efforts and achievements on the path to peace.

May it serve as an encouragement for the people of both countries for the establishment of good neighborly relations and sustainable development, contributing to the prosperity of the entire region.

Best regards,

 

René van der Linden

Former President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From René van der Linden, Former President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.