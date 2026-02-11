CommSoft Delivers Right-Sized OSS/BSS Deployment Built for Growth at Ragland Telephone and Internet

The Ragland implementation exemplifies right-sized deployments that control costs and speed time to market while still staying future-ready and scalable.

RENSSELAER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CommSoft, a leading provider of innovative OSS/BSS solutions for telecom providers, proudly announces that Ragland Telephone and Internet, based in Alabama, has successfully gone live on the CommSoft Core BSS Suite and CABS solution as of January 5, 2026.

CommSoft’s implementation methodology is built around a right-sized deployment approach, ensuring each solution is aligned to a provider’s current size, transaction volumes, and operational maturity, whether processes are well established or still evolving. By tailoring configuration depth, implementation scope, and delivery timelines, CommSoft enables providers to control costs and accelerate time to market without sacrificing long-term flexibility. The Ragland implementation exemplifies this approach: a streamlined deployment designed for lower initial volume and complexity, while remaining fully future-proof and capable of scaling seamlessly as service offerings expand and subscriber growth accelerates.

With the retirement of their legacy billing platform scheduled ahead of the first billing cycle of 2026, the Ragland team required a rapid transition that balanced urgency with reliability. CommSoft delivered a secure, fully hosted deployment built on high-availability infrastructure and industry-compliant best practices, right-sized to meet Ragland’s immediate operational needs while preserving the flexibility to grow. Most importantly, the accelerated timeline never came at the expense of Ragland’s long-standing commitment to its customers, ensuring continuity, accuracy, and trust throughout the transition.

“We were under a time crunch and needed to get our bills out without any hiccups,” said Tim Ford, General Manager at Ragland Telephone. “The CommSoft team really knows their stuff and helped us hit the ground running. We kicked off at the end of September and were live just after New Year’s, on time and trained up.”

Throughout the project, CommSoft’s implementation team worked closely with Ragland to ensure a seamless transition. While the immediate focus was on service continuity and accurate billing, both teams identified several post-launch opportunities to improve operational efficiency, including eliminating manual workflows and reducing swivel-chair processes.

“It was important to the Ragland team to maintain access to historical customer data from their outgoing system,” noted Nick Zeitvogel, Vice President of Professional Services at CommSoft. “We developed a fast and cost-effective data conversion approach and, by deploying them on our hosted cloud platform, helped them avoid the burden of on-prem technical debt while accelerating their time to production.”

As a provider deeply embedded in their local community, Ragland’s future plans include leveraging CommSoft’s platform to enhance customer service and streamline internal operations. With managed services, cloud-based scalability, and end-to-end OSS/BSS capabilities, CommSoft is positioned to support Ragland’s continued growth and long-term success.

About CommSoft

CommSoft delivers future-ready, integration-friendly OSS/BSS software and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of Communications Service Providers (CSPs). From intelligent network modeling to subscriber billing and workforce management, we help providers scale smartly, serve efficiently, and innovate confidently. Backed by four decades of telecom experience and cloud-native architecture, CommSoft is a strategic partner—not just a vendor. For more information visit www.commsoft.net.

About Ragland Telephone and Internet

The Ragland Telephone Company in Alabama has served the local community for decades, with historical roots tied to the rural development of the area near the Coosa River, including industrial growth in mining and manufacturing. The company provides essential landline and internet services (with speeds up to 100 Mbps) to the Ragland/Wattsville area. For more information visit https://raglandtel.net.

