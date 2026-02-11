Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill Announces Partnership with hi Seltzer, Embracing THC as an Alternative to Alcohol

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Navy SEAL and author Rob O’Neill announced a new partnership with hi Seltzer , a THC-infused seltzer brand, marking another step in his personal shift away from alcohol and toward alternative wellness choices.The partnership follows O’Neill’s public decision to stop drinking alcohol after confronting post-traumatic stress related to his military service. As part of his journey, O’Neill has openly discussed undergoing multiple ibogaine treatments in Mexico and reevaluating the role alcohol played in his life.O’Neill, who is also the founder of cannabis company Operator Canna, says the collaboration aligns with his belief that THC can be a more mindful alternative to alcohol for some adults.“Alcohol nearly destroyed my life,” said O’Neill. “Stepping away from it forced me to be honest about what I was using and why. For me, THC has been a healthier alternative, one that doesn’t lead to the same destructive outcomes. hi Seltzer represents a modern, responsible way to socialize without alcohol, and that’s something I genuinely believe in.”hi Seltzer has gained attention for its clean-tasting, THC-infused beverages designed for adult consumers seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks. The brand emphasizes moderation, transparency, and a social experience without alcohol.The partnership will debut publicly this weekend at the Big Race in Daytona, where O’Neill and the hi Seltzer team will be attending together as part of a series of brand activations and media appearances surrounding the event.“Rob’s story is about accountability, resilience, and making deliberate choices for himself and his Family,” said Lou Police, CEO of hi Seltzer. “We’re extremely proud to partner with someone who speaks honestly about his experiences and supports thoughtful conversations around functional beverage alternatives for adults.”This collaboration reflects a broader cultural shift toward non-alcoholic and cannabis-adjacent beverages as consumers explore new ways to socialize and unwind.About Rob O’NeillRob O’Neill is a former United States Navy SEAL, New York Times bestselling author, and public speaker. Following his military career, he has been outspoken about veteran mental health, personal accountability, and life after service. He is the founder of Operator Canna, a cannabis company focused on veteran and operator communities.About hi Seltzerhi Seltzer is a THC-infused seltzer brand offering a modern alternative to alcohol. With 0 calories, 0 sugar, and 0 alcohol, hi Seltzer is crafted for adult consumers who value flavor, transparency, and mindful social experiences. Must be 21+ to purchase.hiseltzers.comMedia Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.