Longevity and Mortality Investor Releases February 2026 Issue

New Issue of Longevity and Mortality Investor Explores Market Resilience, Mortality Trends, and Regulatory Change

This issue reflects how investors, insurers, and actuaries are responding to change across life insurance, pensions, and mortality risk” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The latest issue of Longevity and Mortality Investor features a wide range of commentary and analysis from across the global pensions, insurance and longevity markets, covering investor sentiment, regulatory developments, mortality trends and technological change shaping the sector.

One of the findings from the 2025 ELSA–Conning Life Settlement Investor Sentiment Study was that investors see life settlements sitting in their ‘resilience bucket,’ alongside private credit, infrastructure and real assets. Manu Mazumdar, Head of Data Analytics & Insurance Technology at Conning, Patrick McAdams, Investment Manager at SL Investment Management, and Liam Bodemeaid, Founder & Principal Actuarial Consultant at Paragon Longevity Analytics, provided their thoughts on the topic to Greg Winterton in Investor Consensus Emerging as Life Settlements Considered ‘Resilience’ Allocation, but Education Requirement Remains.

The UK pension risk transfer market experienced substantial change in 2025, with defined benefit scheme trustees, sponsors and insurers likely to feel developments over the past 12 months have improved their outlooks. Mark McCord spoke to Mark Austin, Pensions and Insurance Executive for EMEA at asset servicing provider Northern Trust, and Dean Wetton, Founder and Managing Director of London-based Dean Wetton Advisory, to get their views on the main talking points from another busy year in the space in 2025 Provides Activity, Change and Evolution for UK Pension Risk Transfer Market.

A recent survey from Aon identified several areas where some US defined benefit pension schemes could still take action to help themselves on the journey towards an insurance buy-out. Greg Winterton spoke to Eric Friedman, Partner and Director of Content Development at Aon Investments USA, to get his thoughts on some of those findings in US Plan Sponsors are Turning to OCIOs for Buy-Out Readiness.

The latest data on excess mortality in England, published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, shows that there were significantly fewer deaths among the older cohorts and the working-age population as well. Mark McCord spoke to Amy Walker, Actuary and UK Client Delivery Lead at Club Vita, and Matthew Edwards, former Chair at the Continuous Mortality Investigation, to get their views on how those in the UK mortality modelling space see excess death data in Mortality Rates Scrutiny as Excess Deaths Data Contradicts CMI.

The new Actuarial Guideline 55 in the US is designed to provide regulators with more transparency into the asset adequacy of offshore asset-intensive life reinsurance structures. Greg Winterton spoke to Yan Fridman, Consulting Actuary at Milliman, and Jason Kehrberg, Immediate Past Vice President of Life at the American Academy of Actuaries, to get their views on the new rule and its potential impact on the market in Reporting Change to Provide Regulators With More Transparency into US/Offshore Asset-Intensive Life Reinsurance Treaties.

In today’s rapidly evolving insurance landscape, the arrival of AI in life and health insurance underwriting and claims workflows is no longer a distant possibility – it is already a reality. Swiss Re’s Febby Mulewa, Head UW & Claims Portfolio, Market Units L&H Reinsurance, and Maura Feddersen, Behavioural Research Manager, CUO L&H Reinsurance, highlight some of the potential use cases for investing in AI in 10 Areas To Watch for AI Innovation in Life and Health Underwriting and Claims.

The UK’s pension risk transfer market posted another strong year in 2025, both in terms of activity and aggregate premium transacted. Greg Winterton caught up with Alan Greenlees, Professional Trustee and Head of Risk Transfer at ZEDRA, to get his insights on a range of sub-topics within the space as 2026 begins in this month’s Q&A.

The 2025 edition of the Life Insurance Fact Book – the American Council of Life Insurers’ annual review into the inner workings of US-based life insurance company balance sheets – was published in early November. Roger Lawrence, Managing Director at W L Consulting, returns with the third of three articles looking at trends and developments in life insurance policy cancellations in Higher Sales and Lower Lapse Counts but Rising Exit Values for US Life Insurance Market.

