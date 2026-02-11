WFO Construction Rebrands Digital Presence to Support Southeast Commercial Expansion

WFO Construction's New Website

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WFO Construction , a trusted commercial contracting firm with a growing footprint across the Eastern United States, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website as part of a broader brand and growth initiative supporting expansion throughout the Southeast.The new website represents a strategic evolution for WFO Construction, reinforcing the company’s leadership in commercial and restaurant construction while improving how clients, partners, and developers engage with the brand online. Designed to scale with the company’s regional growth, the site delivers a streamlined user experience, clearer service messaging, and improved accessibility across devices.“This launch is about more than a website. It is about positioning WFO for the next phase of growth,” said Robert Billock, President of WFO Construction. “As we expand across the Southeast, it is critical that our digital presence clearly communicates our capabilities, our values, and the level of professionalism our clients expect.”Developed in partnership with full-service marketing agency Savvy Partner, the website was built using modern performance and usability standards. The site highlights WFO Construction’s core services including commercial construction, restaurant construction, project management, and pre-construction planning, while making it easier for prospective clients to explore projects and connect with the team.“Our focus was to ensure WFO’s digital presence matched the strength of their reputation in the field,” said Erin Gordon, CEO of Savvy Partner. “This website supports their expansion goals while reinforcing trust, clarity, and credibility with every visitor.”Key features of the new website include:- Simplified navigation and improved site structure- Expanded service and capabilities content- Mobile-optimized design for field and on-the-go access- Clear pathways for project inquiries and client engagementThe website launch marks the first step in a broader digital modernization effort for WFO Construction as the company continues to grow its presence throughout the Southeast commercial construction market.If you want, I can also create a second version that leans even harder into “rebrand” language or tailor this for trade publications versus local business media.About WFO ConstructionFounded in 2005, WFO Construction is a commercial construction and project management company serving clients throughout the Southeast and Eastern United States. The company specializes in retail, restaurant, and commercial projects and is built on principles of safety, transparency, accountability, and long-term client relationships.About Savvy PartnerSavvy Partner is a full-service marketing agency with more than 35 years of experience helping multi-location and service-based businesses grow through branding, website development, digital advertising, and lead generation. The agency specializes in building scalable marketing systems that drive measurable business results.

