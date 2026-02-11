Nékter® Juice Bar to Celebrate Grand Opening in Phoenix on February 21st

Nékter Juice Bar

Guests will enjoy $5 Small Smoothies, Free Protein Waffles with $15 Purchase, and a Raffle for a Free Month of Nékter during the all-day celebration.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nékter® Juice Bar , an award-winning modern juice bar concept, is expanding its Arizona presence with the opening of its newest location at 1775 N 99th Ave STE 150. The new Phoenix Nékter will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 21st, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.The event will feature exclusive grand opening offers, including $5 Small Smoothies available all day. Additionally, guests who make a purchase of $15 or more will receive Free Protein Waffles. To add to the excitement, the location will hold a raffle where lucky winners will receive a Free Month of Nékter (one small smoothie per week for four weeks).The Phoenix location is owned and operated by franchisee Adam Casey. Adam is an accomplished retail business owner with over seven years of experience managing and scaling multiple convenience and specialty retail stores throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. With a proven record of success in the quick-service food sector and a commitment to operational excellence, Adam is now bringing his expertise to the health and wellness space."I decided to join Nékter because I was a regular customer first—that is how the whole story started," said Adam Casey, Owner of Nékter Phoenix. "I saw firsthand the quality of the products and the impact they have on a healthy lifestyle. Now, I’m thrilled to transition from a fan of the brand to a franchise owner, providing those same fresh and healthy alternatives to my community."The new 1,200-square-foot juice bar is located on a vibrant, busy side of town, specifically chosen to cater to the high energy and fast-paced needs of the local area."I am most excited to open in this part of Phoenix because it’s such a busy, active side of town," added Casey. "There is a real need for nutritious, on-the-go options here, and I look forward to delivering consistent customer satisfaction to our new neighbors."The Phoenix Nékter will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The location also offers third-party delivery with Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.Nékter offers a wide array of delicious and healthy options, including freshly made smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and functional cleanses. Customers can also enjoy handcrafted açaí bowls customized with various fresh toppings and superfoods.Visit www.nekterjuicebar.com to learn more about Nékter, including its menu and the Build Your Own Bowl option. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app via the App Store or Google Play to start earning rewards.*The $5 Small Smoothie offer is available only at the 99th Ave Phoenix location on 2/21/26 during event hours. Select menu items only; does not include boosts.*Free Protein Waffles are available with a minimum $15 purchase while supplies last.*Free Month of Nékter raffle winners receive one small smoothie per week for four consecutive weeks, redeemable only at the 99th Ave Phoenix location.About NékterNékter is a leading national lifestyle brand celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh, and truly healthy handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks. With over 300 locations open or coming soon across the U.S., Né1kter sets the benchmark for health and wellness in the juice bar industry.Founded in 2010, Nékter emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based, pure, and wholesome food options. At Nékter, "healthy" is not just a promise—it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives.For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.