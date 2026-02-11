M&M Video Games Announces Expansion of Three Tampa Bay Area Stores

M&M Video Games in Tampa features retro games and TCG produts.

M&M Video Games, a locally owned gaming and collectibles retailer, announced expansion of its Clearwater, Port Richey, and St. Petersburg locations.

These expansions reflect the strength of Tampa Bay’s gaming community and our long-term commitment to investing in better stores, better events, and better experiences for our customers.” — Jon Fotis, Co-Owner

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&M Video Games, a locally owned gaming and collectibles retailer serving the Tampa Bay community, announced today the relocation and expansion of three of its store locations in Clearwater, Port Richey, and St. Petersburg—marking a major milestone in the company’s continued growth across retail stores, organized play, and large-scale gaming events.

Over the past several weeks, M&M Video Games has completed moves for each location, reopening in substantially larger spaces designed to enhance customer experience, expand inventory, and better support organized play and community engagement.

The Clearwater store has relocated just a few doors down within the same plaza, expanding into a space nearly three times larger than its previous footprint. The newly renovated location features approximately 3,000 square feet of dedicated retail and play space, allowing for expanded product selection, in-store gaming, and community events hosting more than 100 players at a time.

Clearwater Location:

511 S Hercules Ave, Clearwater, FL 33764

In Port Richey, M&M Video Games has moved into a new location double the size of its former space. The expanded store continues to offer retro and modern video games, consoles, and accessories, while also adding expanded trading card game (TCG) products and organized events. The new store location is featured prominently as part of the new Golden Acres Shopping Plaza, also home to a brand-new Publix Supermarket, Michael's, and numerous restaurants.

Port Richey Location:

9824 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654

The company’s former Largo store has relocated to St. Petersburg’s Edge District, reopening in a space twice the size of its previous footprint. The new St. Pete location is positioned as a high-end trading card and gaming destination and is located next to the Zubrick Theate,r just a few blocks from Tropicana Field.

St. Petersburg Location:

1212 Arlington Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

M&M Video Games’ Tampa store remains the company’s flagship location, serving as a central hub for organized play and community events. Located on Fowler Avenue near the University of South Florida, the Tampa store hosts weekly events for Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Gundam, and One Piece.

Beyond its retail stores, M&M Video Games continues to grow its TCG Trade N Play event platform. Most recently, the company hosted Tampa TCG SuperCon, the largest trading card game event in Tampa Bay, with more than 5,000 collectors and vendors in attendance. Upcoming events are scheduled in Clearwater, Sarasota, Dade City, Fort Myers, Lakeland, Oldsmar, Brandon, and nearby Orlando.

About M&M Video Games:

Founded more than 15 years ago, M&M Video Games has been a staple of the Tampa Bay gaming community, serving collectors, players, and families through a combination of retail stores, organized play, and large-scale events. The company operates multiple locations across the region and is committed to building welcoming, community-driven spaces where the gaming hobby can thrive.

