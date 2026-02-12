EQONIC GROUP Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments as it Advances Breakthrough Battery Technology

EQONIC's breakthrough lithium-free, sodium-free and rare-earth-free battery technology achieves materials cost savings of c70% of traditional lithium batteries John Saunders, Executive Director at EQONIC Dame Angela Knight CBE, Non Executive Director of EQONIC

EQONIC appoints John Saunders as Executive Director and Angela Knight CBE as Non-Executive Director to strengthen leadership and support growth strategy.

These appointments reflect our commitment to building a world-class organisation capable of delivering on the enormous potential of our technology.” — Jas Kandola

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EQONIC Group, the pioneering UK battery technology company developing lithium-free, sodium-free and rare-earth-free battery technology, today announced two significant senior leadership appointments that will strengthen its executive capabilities and governance as it scales up its operations and advance its breakthrough battery technology toward market readiness.

John Saunders joins as an Executive Director, bringing 30 years of senior leadership across banking, regulation and law. His experience spans acquisitions, new product launches, and leading high-profile business teams, with a strong track record advising boards and senior management. His career includes senior roles at leading institutions including Coutts, Barclays, UBS and Deutsche Bank.

Angela Knight CBE joins as Non-Executive Director adding significant governance experience and strategic insight to the board. She currently serves on boards spanning high-profile companies, financial services, and listed businesses. Her distinguished career includes serving as Chief Executive of the British Bankers' Association, Chief Executive of Energy UK, and holding board positions at Taylor Wimpey, Tullett Prebon, Brewin Dolphin, and Arbuthnot Banking Group. She also chaired the Office of Tax Simplification and served on the Transport for London board.

The appointments come as EQONIC continues to develop its next-generation battery technology that addresses the three critical challenges facing battery and energy storage sector: cost, safety, and sustainability. The company's proprietary battery technology achieves materials cost savings of c70% compared to lithium batteries.

Unlike conventional battery technologies that rely on lithium and rare-earth materials, EQONIC's proprietary composite materials are inherently non-flammable, reducing thermal risk that has effected widespread battery adoption. The technology uses abundant materials with no rare-earth-metals, no lithium and no sodium, addressing critical supply chain vulnerabilities while maintaining complete recyclability.

John Saunders, Executive Director at EQONIC Group said

"EQONIC's breakthrough technology represents a genuine paradigm shift in the battery sector. The combination of cost reduction, enhanced safety, and sustainable materials addresses the fundamental barriers that have constrained the industry. I'm excited to bring my experience to support the company's growth trajectory as we move toward demonstrating market-ready products and securing strategic partnerships."



Angela Knight CBE, Non-Executive Director at EQONIC Group said:

"EQONIC exemplifies the kind of innovative British technology that can lead global markets. The company's approach - developing transformative technology first, then building robust commercial frameworks around it, is hugely compelling. Strong governance will be critical as EQONIC scales its business model and establishes partnerships with established OEM’s. I look forward to contributing to the board's strategic oversight during this pivotal phase."

EQONIC's accelerated R&D roadmap positions the technology to surpass sodium battery performance by 2026, exceed LFP performance by 2027, and achieve industry-leading NMC levels by 2029. The company plans to license its technology and secure collaborations with established OEM’s, reducing substantial capital risk while enabling global deployment across diverse applications and markets.

Alongside developing its breakthrough technology, EQONIC has established a robust commercial division serving clients across multiple sectors. Demand for the company's current range of LFP based energy storage systems has resulted in deployment across numerous projects with high-profile clients and a multi-million-pound pipeline.

Jas Kandola, Founder and CEO of EQONIC Group, said:

"John and Angela bring exactly the calibre of leadership we need at this critical juncture. John's regulatory expertise and commercial acumen will be invaluable as we navigate partnerships and licensing arrangements, while Angela's governance experience across complex, regulated industries will strengthen our board oversight. These appointments reflect our commitment to building a world-class organisation capable of delivering on the enormous potential of our technology."

Jas Kandola is an award-winning corporate finance professional turned sustainability entrepreneur, having spent most of his career at Barclays specialising in strategic advice to large corporate and complex markets clients.

EQONIC’s strategic advisory board already includes Craig Wilson MBE, Non-Executive Director, who brings automotive engineering expertise from Williams Advanced Engineering, Toyota Australia, and TWR Group (Tom Walkinshaw Racing). It also includes Stuart Dyble, Non-Executive Director, with four decades of senior leadership including roles as Ford VP of European Communications and board positions at Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo.

About EQONIC

EQONIC is a pioneering UK battery technology company at the forefront of battery technology innovation. The company is developing next-generation, lithium-free, sodium-free and rare-earth-free batteries while simultaneously providing complete battery and energy storage solutions that assist the transition to a Net Zero society.

EQONIC serves B2B and D2B clients across multiple sectors, delivering tailored battery and energy storage solutions for diverse market needs. With a dual focus on cutting-edge battery technology development and immediate market solutions, EQONIC is positioned as a key player in the UK's sustainable energy landscape.



