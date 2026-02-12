Lumia and C-Gold Technologies Announce Landmark Partnership to Bring $43 Million in Real Gold On-Chain

Lumia and C-Gold partner to bring $43M in vaulted, insured real gold on-chain, launching one of the largest institutional-grade gold tokenization initiatives.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumia , America’s first dedicated RWA chain, and C-Gold Technologies LLC (“C-Gold”), a leading institutional supplier of vaulted, insured American Bullion physical gold, announced a groundbreaking commercial partnership that will bring 10,000 ounces of real gold — valued at approximately USD $43 million — directly onto the blockchain for global users, traders, and institutions.This partnership marks one of the largest real-gold tokenisation initiatives launched to date, integrating C-Gold’s institutional-grade vaulting infrastructure with Lumia’s cross-chain distribution and liquidity framework.A Historic Integration: 1,000,000 Units of Gold Going On-ChainUnder the partnership, Lumia will pre-mint 1,000,000 units of C-Gold, each unit representing 1/100 ounce of deliverable, vaulted gold.Once purchased, these units become fully backed by physical gold stored at a C3 fully insured and audited third-party vault in the United States, and other approved institutional vaults.This initiative enables:- 10,000 ounces of real gold prepared for on-chain distribution- A transparent, auditable, Just-in-Time allocation model- On-chain proof-of-reserves to verify every ounce once purchased- Seamless trading access through Lumia Stream’s and C-Gold’s liquidity routesThe Parties intend to scale well beyond this initial $43 million tranche based on market demand.Introducing the New Era of Gold-Backed Digital Products1. Gold Liquidity in DeFi: Trade Gold On-Chain, 24/7Using Lumia Stream’s Delta Neutral Liquidity infrastructure, users will gain access to deep liquidity for gold-backed tokens with clean settlement processes, circuit-breakers, and institutional-grade price feeds supplied by C-Gold.A liquidity pool will be launched on Lumia’s universal trading platform, creating one of the first interoperable, non-synthetic gold markets built on real vault inventory.2. The Gold Savings Plan™ — Automated, Recurring Gold AccumulationThe partnership includes the launch of the Gold Savings Plan™, enabling users worldwide to accumulate vaulted gold through weekly or monthly subscriptions.Key features include:- Instant price-lock at the time of purchase- Recurring DCA (dollar-cost-averaging) gold accumulation- Monthly statements- On-chain proof-of-reserves- Optional physical delivery or cash redemptionThis product will serve as a trusted global alternative to traditional savings accounts.A New Standard for Transparency & Trust in Digital GoldC-Gold will maintain full responsibility for the procurement, custody and vaulting of all physical gold backing the tokens. Lumia will manage all on-chain controls, mint/burn governance and user-facing infrastructure.The partnership ensures:- Institutional-grade audits- Monthly vault statements- Proof-of-reserves hash publications- Transparent fees and reconciliation- Regulatory-aware compliance controlsThis creates one of the most verifiable gold-backed ecosystems ever attempted in the blockchain industry.Executive CommentarySami Chalfouh, CEO of C-Gold Technologies, said:“In line with C-Gold Technologies’ mission to bring tangible gold to the paper and virtual market, tokenized gold has always promised to bridge the gap between physical assets and digital markets — but until now, no one has delivered both real institutional gold and scalable on-chain infrastructure. With Lumia, we’re laying the foundation for global accessibility, transparency, and liquidity for vaulted precious metals.”Yanush Ali, Co-founder of Lumia, stated:“Our goal is simple: let people and institutions hold and trade real vaulted gold from a wallet, without losing the audit trail or the trust that comes with professional custody. C-Gold brings the metal and the vaults, we bring the infrastructure, the controls, and the liquidity.”About LumiaLumia is a blockchain and infrastructure stack focused on bringing real-world assets on-chain,from issuance and compliance through to trading and integrations. Lumia Chain is designed for asset tokenization, while Morphex and Lumia Stream connect those assets to on-chain markets and external venues.About C-Gold TechnologiesC-Gold Technologies LLC is a U.S.-based institutional precious metals, liquidity and technology provider offering real-time procurement, Just-in-Time allocation, insured storage, price-lock mechanisms, auditing, and vault services through leading facilities. The company owns and operates GreatAmericanBullion.com a precious metals retailer, and GoldSavingsPlan.com a subscription model for acquiring precious metals.C-Gold specializes in compliant, transparent physical gold infrastructure for institutions, exchanges, fintech and blockchain platforms.To learn more about C-Gold please visit: www.cgoldtech.com

