NovaVision Expands Market Presence with Acquisition of Graphic Communications, Inc.

NovaVision announces the strategic acquisition of Graphic Communications

NovaVision acquired Graphic Communications, expanding its printing, die-cutting and security label capabilities to deliver broader innovative labeling solutions

The addition of Graphic Communications to NovaVision aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and product excellence... We look forward to integrating their skills.” — Kelly Hall, CEO of NovaVision

BOWLING GREEN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaVision, LLC, a leading manufacturer of security seals and labeling solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Graphic Communications, Inc. This acquisition expands NovaVision’s manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its position as a premier provider of security, commercial, and industrial labeling solutions.

Graphic Communications, Inc., based in Warminster, PA, specializes in high-quality printing and custom label solutions for a diverse range of industries. With this acquisition, NovaVision and Graphic Communications are combining their expertise to offer a broader range of products to their global customer base.

The integration of these two companies brings a comprehensive suite of products to the market:

NovaVision Product Offerings:

• Prime Labels and Packaging Labels: High-quality decorative labeling for consumer products.

• Security Solutions: Hologram labels, tamper-evident tapes, and authentication seals.

• Durable and Safety Labels: Industrial-grade labels, warning signs, and safety decals.

• Custom Printing: Highly customized labels, tapes, and decals.

Graphic Communications, Inc. Product Offerings:

• Precision die-cutting and converting solutions.

• High-quality digital and flexographic printing.

• Custom adhesive and lamination solutions.

• Variable data printing and serialization

Kelly Hall, CEO of NovaVision, shared her enthusiasm for the acquisition: “The addition of Graphic Communications to NovaVision aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and product excellence. Most importantly, we recognize the incredible depth of expertise within the Graphic Communications team. We look forward to integrating their skills as we continue to deliver a best-in-class, diverse portfolio of labeling and security solutions.”

Loretta Andrews, President of Graphic Communications, Inc., added: “NovaVision’s focus on quality and customer service makes them the perfect steward for our future. We are excited to join forces with NovaVision, knowing that our customers will continue to receive the highest level of service and an even broader range of innovative solutions.”

NovaVision partnered with Incline Equity Partners in 2022 to accelerate growth and strengthen its leadership in the industry. This acquisition further enhances NovaVision’s ability to serve customers with cutting-edge technology and a wider array of specialized labeling products.

About Graphic Communications, Inc.

Graphic Communications, Inc. is a specialized provider of advanced printing, converting, and labeling solutions. With deep familiarity serving regulated environments, particularly the medical diagnostics and life sciences sectors, the company delivers custom-engineered adhesive products that meet exacting performance and compliance standards.

About NovaVision, LLC

Based in Bowling Green, Ohio, NovaVision manufactures and distributes hologram labels, security labels, tamper-evident tapes, and mechanical seals. Founded in 1994, NovaVision has grown to become the premier supplier of consumable security products through investments in vertical integration, superior customer service, and R&D capabilities.

About Incline Equity Partners

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution, software & technology and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline’s typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

For inquiries, contact:

sales@novavisioninc.com

NovaVision, LLC

524 E. Woodland Circle, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Phone: 419-354-1427

