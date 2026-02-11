Distinguished Community Physician Dr. Alejandro Paz Joins Oceanside Bombers Advisory Board and Take Flight Foundation

Alejandro Paz, MD, MPH - President Graybill Medical Group Graybill Medical Group

Distinguished community physician Dr. Alejandro Paz joins the Oceanside Bombers Advisory and Foundation Board, supporting local youth and sports initiatives.

Dr. Alejandro Paz embodies service beyond the clinic—his leadership elevates the Oceanside Bombers Advisory Board and Take Flight Foundation, inspiring healthier, stronger futures.” — Vernon Pertelle

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oceanside Bombers, a professional arena football team, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Alejandro Paz, MD , MPH, to its Advisory Board. In addition to this role, Dr. Paz will join the Board of Directors of the team’s nonprofit arm, the Take Flight Foundation, bringing decades of expertise in public health and community advocacy.Dr. Paz currently serves as CEO of Foundation Mixtecos Unidos, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering the Latino community through cultural preservation and economic self-sufficiency. A board-certified family medicine physician and president of Graybill Medical Group, affiliated with the Sharp Community Medical Group (SCMG), Dr. Paz has dedicated his 44-year career to expanding healthcare access and fostering community engagement.His academic and clinical background is extensive, including a Master of Public Health (MPH) from the UCLA School of Public Health. Dr. Paz completed his medical training at the University of Utah School of Medicine and his residency at Phoenix Baptist Medical Center. Dr. Alejandro Paz is the president of Graybill Medical Group, which is affiliated with Sharp Community Medical Group, an Accountable Care Organization (ACO)."I have known Dr. Paz for over 30 years and have been mentored by him to help guide my professional healthcare career," said Vernon Pertelle, President and Managing Partner of the Oceanside Bombers. "I look forward to collaborating with him to build community health and wellness programs and to support the team and players."In his new capacity, Dr. Paz will help guide the Take Flight Foundation’s mission to support youth initiatives, including STEM education and community grant programs. His deep roots in the Latina community and passion for grassroots service align with the Bombers' commitment to being a "community-first" professional sports team.About the Oceanside BombersThe Oceanside Bombers are a professional arena football team competing in Arena Football One (AF1). Based in Oceanside, California, the team plays at the Frontwave Arena and focuses on providing family-friendly entertainment while driving positive social impact through youth development and community partnerships.About the Take Flight FoundationThe Take Flight Foundation is the official nonprofit organization of the Oceanside Bombers. The foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of K-12 students through educational support, sports clinics, and health-focused community programs.About Graybill Medical GroupGraybill Medical Group in Escondido is a major independent multi-specialty practice in North San Diego County, serving families with primary care, pediatrics, and various specialties for over 90 years. Located at multiple sites, including Oceanside, Second Avenue, and Citracado, they provide 7-day-a-week urgent care, cardiology, orthopedics, and more, backed by over 80 providers.

