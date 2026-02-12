New Canaan Library Project Earns Tucker Design Award for Commercial Exterior

New Canaan Library featuring the design talents of Centerbrook Architects using Delgado Stone Thinstone Veneer

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delgado Stone is proud to share that the New Canaan Library has received a Tucker Design Award from the Natural Stone Institute, recognizing outstanding architectural projects that demonstrate excellence in the use of natural stone.Designed by Centerbrook Architects , the library stands as a modern civic landmark that balances innovation with a strong sense of place. Delgado Stone’s Old New England Wall and CT Blend were selected to anchor the building in its regional context, adding warmth, texture, and durability to a space designed for generations of community use.Located in the heart of New Canaan, CT, the library serves as a hub for learning, collaboration, and cultural connection. Its exterior stone palette blends tradition and modernity, creating a timeless expression that complements the surrounding landscape and architecture.Delgado Stone CEO, Mike Wolfe, expressed pride in contributing to a project that not only celebrates natural stone, but also demonstrates social and environmental responsibility.“Seeing our stone help shape a building that brings people together and honors New Canaan’s heritage is incredibly gratifying. The Tucker Design Award underscores what can be achieved when architects, builders and suppliers collaborate with purpose,” he said. “It’s a proud moment for our team and we are grateful to be a part of it”.Presented by the Natural Stone Institute, the Tucker Design Award honors excellence in architectural and landscape design that showcases the beauty, performance, and versatility of natural stone. Winning projects are selected by industry professionals, and represent some of the most compelling stone applications in the built environment."These awards don’t just celebrate great work—they set the standard for innovation, quality, and collaboration across our industry,” said Jane Bennett, Executive Vice President of the Natural Stone Institute.-----About Delgado StoneDelgado Stone manufactures premium natural stone products and partners with Authorized Dealers and skilled masons to bring timeless spaces to life. Built on craftsmanship, collaboration, and exceptional service, Delgado Stone is committed to making the process easy while delivering quality materials designed to endure.

