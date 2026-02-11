The John Wayne Cancer Foundation Surgical Oncology Fellowship at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Announced

The ACGME-approved Complex General Surgical Oncology Fellowship will allow TTUHSC to better educate and train cancer experts in our communities. Surgical oncologists play a crucial role in the fight against cancer.

ACGME Approves Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program

Research shows that patients treated by specialists often experience better outcomes, including higher survival rates.” — TTUHSC Department of Surgery Chair Ariel Santos, M.D.

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) has received Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) approval to launch a Complex General Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program in collaboration with UMC Health System, making it one of only 43 institutions in the United States and Canada to offer the program.According to a study, “The Education of the Cancer Surgical Workforce: Gaps, Priorities and Strategies,” in the Journal of Surgical Oncology, the estimated number of cancer cases requiring surgery will increase by 5 million procedures between 2018 and 2040, representing a 52% increase based on cancer incidence. The study also estimates that 58% of newly diagnosed cancer patients will require surgery during their treatment.TTUHSC is collaborating with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation and has established the Big Cure Endowment , which supports the university’s efforts to reduce cancer incidence and increase survivability of people in rural and underserved areas.“Just before my father passed, he asked us to use his name to help fight cancer,” said Ethan Wayne, director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. “We’re honored to be able to stand up here in partnership with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to bring a new standard of care to the men and women of West Texas.”One of the first Big Cure initiatives focuses on recruiting surgical oncologists. TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., announced the official name of the fellowship program as The John Wayne Cancer Foundation Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.“Philanthropic support is essential for academic medical institutions like Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center,” Rice-Spearman said. “By providing critical funding for advanced education, recruitment and research opportunities, these investments help attract talented surgeons to rural regions like those we serve. This symbioticsupport places providers where they are most needed while advancing medical knowledge and training. The fellowship program will ensure life-saving cancer care is accessible to all Texans, regardless of geography.”TTUHSC serves 121 counties in the state where the cancer incidence rate is 8% to 12% higher than the national occurrence for all types of cancer. TTUHSC Department of Surgery Chair Ariel Santos, M.D., said there is a crucial need for surgical oncologists to acquire additional knowledge and expertise to treat specific cancers.“Research shows that patients treated by specialists often experience better outcomes, including higher survival rates,” Santos said. “Surgical oncologists play a crucial role in the fight against cancer, and this ACGME-approved Complex General Surgical Oncology Fellowship will allow TTUHSC to better educate and train cancer experts in our communities.”Tyler Mouw, M.D., will serve as the fellowship program director under the Division of Surgical Oncology. He will work alongside TTUHSC faculty members Karla Daniele, M.D., John Kidwell, M.D., Mohamad Sidani, M.D., and Edwin Onkendi, MB, ChB, as the Department of Surgery collabo

