PickTheBank and Lidion Bank Raise EUR Fixed Deposit Rates to 2.5% p.a. for Terms from 1 to 5 Years

3-month EUR deposits now earn 2.20%; 6- and 9-month 2.25% — with USD up to 3.80% and GBP up to 3.35%

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PickTheBank , the European savings marketplace, today announced that Lidion Bank has increased interest rates on EUR fixed-term deposits available via the PickTheBank platform to up to 2.5% per annum, with maturities ranging from 1 to 5 years.The updated rates allow customers to apply for eligible fixed-term deposits through PickTheBank, select a preferred term, complete the application, and manage deposits online.“Raising rates to up to 2.5% in EUR is a meaningful improvement for savers who want predictable returns,” said a PickTheBank spokesperson. “Together with Lidion Bank, we continue expanding access to competitive deposit products through a simple, digital experience.”Lidion Bank’s refreshed EUR fixed deposit offering is available immediately to eligible customers through PickTheBank.Customers can review the terms, select the maturity option that fits their goals, and submit their application through the platform.AvailabilityThe product is subject to eligibility requirements, bank approval, and applicable terms and conditions. Rates may vary by term and are subject to change.About PickTheBankPickTheBank gained popularity as a fixed deposit and savings account comparison engine , collecting the largest database of savings accounts and fixed deposit interest rates in Europe (1000+ banks across 25 countries).PickTheBank's savings platform, launched in cooperation with Lidion Bank, enables individuals to apply for and manage savings directly on the platform.About Lidion BankLidion Bank is a Maltese digital bank focused on serving businesses. Deposits are held with Lidion Bank, regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and covered by the Maltese Depositor Compensation Scheme up to €100,000 per depositor. Through PickTheBank’s platform, customers can compare offers, apply online, and manage their savings without paperwork or branch visits.About Lidion BankLidion Bank is a banking partner offering deposit solutions to eligible customers, including fixed-term deposits accessible via PickTheBank.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.