Aquarius Pools & Spas Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Custom Pool Design and Construction Across Louisiana

Ronnie Allen, founder of Aquarius Pools in 1976, pictured with his son Michael Allen, who now leads the company into its 50th year of building custom pools across the Northshore and South Louisiana. Building Louisiana's finest pools for five decades.

Aquarius Pools & Spas announces its 50th year in business, marking five decades of trusted service throughout St. Tammany Parish and the Gulf Coast region.

We will give our customers everything they have the reasonable right to expect, and then some.” — Ronnie Allen

MANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquarius Pools & Spas proudly announces its 50th year in business, marking five decades of craftsmanship, integrity, and trusted service throughout St. Tammany Parish and the Gulf Coast region.Founded in 1976 by Ronnie Allen, Aquarius Pools began as a small, family driven venture rooted in a simple philosophy: quality should never be compromised. Named after the zodiac sign of Ronnie’s wife, Debbie, the company started by installing fiberglass pools before transitioning into gunite construction, a decision that would define the company’s long term success.Over the next 40 years, Ronnie Allen constructed more than 2,000 pools across South Louisiana, earning a reputation for precision, durability, and personal service. For a decade, Ronnie worked alongside his son, Michael Allen, passing down not only technical expertise but the values that continue to guide the company today. Ronnie’s guiding principle remains central to the brand: “We will give our customers everything they have the reasonable right to expect, and then some.”Today, Aquarius Pools & Spas remains family operated, with President Michael Allen personally overseeing each project. This hands on leadership ensures continuity in quality, accountability, and communication from initial design through final completion.Operating under the same ownership, name, and location for five decades, Aquarius Pools & Spas has become one of the most established and respected pool builders on the Northshore. The company’s portfolio spans Mandeville, Covington, Madisonville, Metairie, New Orleans, and surrounding Gulf Coast communities. Each project is built with careful consideration of Louisiana’s unique soil conditions, climate challenges, and regional design preferences.In addition to its long standing commitment to craftsmanship, Aquarius Pools & Spas continues to evolve its process through modern design tools. The company offers a collaborative 3D design experience that allows homeowners to visualize their custom pool before construction begins, ensuring clarity, confidence, and alignment with each client’s vision.Every pool is constructed with durability and long term performance in mind. Aquarius Pools & Spas maintains full general liability and workers’ compensation coverage and provides post installation education, commonly referred to as “pool school,” to ensure homeowners feel confident managing their investment.As the company celebrates its 50 year milestone, leadership remains focused on future growth. Through expanded digital outreach, educational content, and continued community engagement, Aquarius Pools & Spas aims to serve the next generation of Louisiana homeowners with the same values that built its legacy.For five decades, Aquarius Pools & Spas has built more than pools. It has built trust, relationships, and a reputation that continues to define luxury pool construction in the region.Aquarius Pools & Spas is a family operated pool builder based in Mandeville, Louisiana, specializing in custom gunite pool construction, renovation, and outdoor living design throughout St. Tammany Parish and the Gulf Coast. Founded in 1976, the company has completed more than 2,000 projects and is recognized for its commitment to quality, integrity, and personalized service. Visit us online.

