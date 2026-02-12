WhiteFox and MiTAC Partner to Deliver Sovereign Counter-Drone Systems for Taiwan

Steve Haro, CEO of WhiteFox Defense Technologies, and Sammy Chiu, President of MiTAC Advance Technology Corp., sign an exclusive teaming agreement to advance sovereign C-UAS capabilities for Taiwan.

U.S. RF counter-UAS leader and Taiwan integrator partner to manufacture and deploy sovereign counter-drone systems for national defense.

Producing the DroneFox system in Taiwan with MiTAC establishes lasting sovereign capability while combining MiTAC’s local integration leadership with WhiteFox’s market-leading RF C-UAS technology” — Steve Haro

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, a U.S. leader in counter-unmanned aerial systems, and MiTAC Advance Technology Corp., a premier Taiwan-based technology systems integration company, today announced a long-term strategic partnership to jointly manufacture, integrate, and deploy next-generation counter-drone systems in support of the Taiwan Ministry of Defense and other national security stakeholders.

The collaboration brings together WhiteFox’s proven RF detection, identification, tracking, and mitigation technologies, currently deployed in over nine countries, with MiTAC’s in-country manufacturing, systems integration, and lifecycle sustainment capabilities. By combining advanced U.S.-developed counter-UAS technology with Taiwan-based production and supply chain participation, the partnership establishes a sovereign, locally sustained capability designed to protect Taiwan’s airspace, military installations, and critical infrastructure from emerging unmanned threats.

Under the agreement, MiTAC will lead manufacturing and final system assembly of the DroneFox counter-drone system in Taiwan while sourcing components and materials through Taiwan’s domestic industrial base. WhiteFox will provide core RF technologies, system architecture, and engineering design to ensure secure, high-performance capability aligned with allied defense standards. MiTAC will also serve as the program lead locally, supporting demonstrations, installation, training, spare parts logistics, and long-term sustainment for operational readiness.

Together, the companies aim to strengthen Taiwan’s defense resilience by enabling rapid deployment, dependable maintenance, and enduring lifecycle support within the country. The approach reduces supply chain risk while building domestic technical capacity and ensuring mission continuity. “This is a long term strategic partnership built on trust and complementary strengths,” said Steve Haro, Chief Executive Officer of WhiteFox Defense. “Producing the DroneFox system in Taiwan with MiTAC establishes lasting sovereign capability while combining MiTAC’s local integration leadership with WhiteFox’s market-leading RF counter-UAS technology. Together, we are delivering a resilient solution purpose-built to defend Taiwan against both domestic and foreign unmanned threats.”

MiTAC selected WhiteFox following an extensive evaluation of the global counter-drone market. “After evaluating more than a dozen counter-drone companies, WhiteFox clearly stood out,” said Sammy Chiu, President of MiTAC Advance Technology. “Their strong market position, global deployments across nine countries, and market-leading RF capabilities made them the right partner to deliver a world class, locally manufactured solution for Taiwan’s defense needs.”

The joint solution is designed to address a broad range of operational requirements, from mobile tactical teams to fixed-site and critical infrastructure protection, enabling rapid detection and mitigation of illicit or hostile drones while maintaining safe and secure airspace.

###

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies:

WhiteFox Defense is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in drone detection, identification, tracking, and mitigation solutions. Its systems are deployed globally across defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure markets to provide safe, secure, and controlled airspace through non-kinetic counter-drone technologies.

About MiTAC Advance Technology Corp.:

MiTAC Advance Technology is a Taiwan-based leader in advanced computing platforms, electronics manufacturing, and complex systems integration. The company supports government and defense programs with in-country production, engineering expertise, and comprehensive lifecycle support for mission-critical deployments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.