LabXchange360 Appoints Jim Beeman as Senior Vice President of Sales

NEW BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LabXchange360, the interoperable platform helping laboratories solve revenue, policy, and data integrity problems before testing begins, today announced the appointment of Jim Beeman as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Beeman joins LabXchange360 following its recent market launch, bringing more than 15 years of laboratory leadership experience spanning genomics, pathology, and clinical testing. He previously held executive roles at NeoGenomics and Sonic Healthcare, and served as a U.S. Air Force officer, building a career defined by disciplined execution, data-driven growth strategies, and operational leadership in complex healthcare environments.

“Jim understands the financial pressure laboratories are under and where those problems actually start,” said John Donnelly, Founder and CEO of LabXchange360. "His executive and military experience align perfectly with our mission to help labs protect margins by ensuring every order is operationally and financially validated before testing begins. As labs look for smarter, more predictable ways to grow, Jim will be instrumental in scaling our impact.”

In his role, Beeman will work closely with laboratory leaders, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders to expand the adoption of LabXchange360. His focus will center on helping labs implement revenue-first operational discipline through upstream order controls, policy alignment, and real-time data intelligence.

“Labs can no longer afford to discover revenue problems after testing is already underway,” said Beeman. “LabXchange360 addresses that reality head-on. The platform gives laboratories control earlier in the workflow, where data quality, policy alignment, and financial readiness directly determine margins. I am excited to help labs move from reactive cleanup to proactive, profitable operations.”

LabXchange360 works upstream of billing and before accessioning, combining clean verification, data integrity, workflow orchestration, and business intelligence to give laboratories greater financial predictability and operational confidence.

For more information about LabXchange360, visit www.labxchange360.com.

About LabXchange360

LabXchange360 helps laboratories ensure orders are right before testing begins. The company is built to power the next generation of laboratory operations, where data-driven insight, operational intelligence, and financial discipline converge to create smarter labs, stronger margins, and more resilient healthcare systems.

Informed by FrontRunnerHC data and real-time payer and policy intelligence, LabXchange360 turns order activity into actionable insight, giving lab leaders clearer visibility into performance and financial exposure.

The result is stronger operations and more predictable revenue.

Smarter Labs. Stronger Margins.

Legal Disclaimer:

