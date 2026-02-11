The Dental Design Studio Wins Environmental Sustainability in Dentistry Award

The Dental Design Studio's Sleaford Practice Dr Jeffrey Sherer, Clinical Director of The Dental Design Studio

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK Dental Group The Dental Design Studio has been awarded Environmental Sustainability in Dentistry at the 2026 Dentistry Awards , hosted by Business Awards UK, recognising the practice group’s long-term and practical approach to reducing the environmental impact of dental care across its UK-wide network.Founded in 2005, The Dental Design Studio has grown from a single start-up practice into a group of 23 practices operating across the UK, providing both NHS and private dentistry to more than one million patients. As the organisation has expanded, sustainability has increasingly been integrated into how services are delivered, forming part of everyday clinical and operational decision-making rather than a standalone initiative.This approach is reflected in a programme of environmental measures spanning clinical practice, operations and patient engagement. A key focus has been the transition towards digital dentistry, with ongoing investment in digital scanning technology designed to reduce reliance on traditional silicone impressions. This shift significantly reduces clinical waste while also improving efficiency and comfort for patients.Alongside changes in clinical workflows, the group has reviewed how materials, waste and procurement are managed across its practices. Recycling facilities for paper and plastics have been introduced at site level, while supplier relationships are being shaped to reduce excess packaging. By consolidating orders and prioritising recyclable materials, The Dental Design Studio has taken steps to reduce both packaging waste and the emissions associated with frequent deliveries.Energy use has also been addressed through a combination of operational and behavioural changes. The group has committed to sourcing energy from renewable providers and encourages teams to minimise unnecessary consumption within surgeries. Increased use of digital communications, including text and email reminders, has further reduced reliance on paper-based systems across the organisation.Environmental responsibility at The Dental Design Studio also extends beyond the surgery. Across several sites, outdoor spaces have been enhanced to support local biodiversity, alongside a tree-planting commitment linked to dental implant and clear aligner treatments. These measures sit alongside the group’s operational sustainability efforts, reinforcing a long-term and integrated approach.Clinical decision-making has evolved with these priorities in mind. Patients are offered amalgam-free restorative options to help reduce future amalgam waste, while eco-friendly cleaning products are used where possible to limit the use of harsh chemicals within practice environments.The Environmental Sustainability in Dentistry award recognises how these measures have been embedded into the group’s wider development, alongside its ongoing role in UK dentistry. This includes providing NHS emergency dental access at several sites, supporting the training and progression of dental professionals, and continuing to invest in modern, patient-centred care.By embedding sustainability into both clinical and operational planning , The Dental Design Studio demonstrates how environmental responsibility can be incorporated into large-scale dental practice, supporting a more sustainable future for dentistry across the UK.About The Dental Design StudioThe Dental Design Studio is a UK-based dental practice group founded in 2005. Operating 23 practices nationwide, the group provides both NHS and private dentistry and has treated more than one million patients. The Dental Design Studio also delivers NHS emergency dental access at selected locations and supports the training and development of dental professionals across its network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.