Exults Recognized as Featured Partner by Intaker to Support Law Firm Growth

Exults is named a Featured Partner by Intaker, highlighting a shared focus on helping law firms improve marketing visibility and intake performance.

Marketing doesn’t stop at visibility. Firms need systems in place that support the full client journey, from first click to first call and beyond.” — Zach Hoffman

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exults has been named a Featured Partner by Intaker, a leading intake and client conversion platform for law firms. The recognition highlights Exults’ role in supporting law firms with digital strategies that align marketing performance with intake efficiency.

Intaker’s partnerships page features companies that help law firms improve how potential clients find, contact, and engage with their firm. By listing Exults as a featured partner, Intaker underscores the growing importance of aligning marketing visibility with seamless intake experiences.

For law firms, the connection between marketing and intake has become increasingly important. As search behavior shifts and competition intensifies, firms must ensure that the traffic they generate translates into real conversations and qualified leads.

“Marketing doesn’t stop at visibility,” said Zach Hoffman, a leading law firm marketing expert and CEO of Exults. “Firms need systems in place that support the full client journey, from first click to first call and beyond.”

The partnership recognition reflects a shared focus on helping law firms improve both client acquisition and conversion. Exults works with firms to strengthen digital visibility across search, paid media, and AI-driven platforms, while Intaker provides intake tools designed to capture and manage incoming leads efficiently.

By aligning marketing strategy with intake performance, law firms can gain clearer insight into what’s driving growth and where improvements can be made. This approach is especially valuable for firms operating in competitive markets, where missed calls or inefficient intake processes can directly impact revenue.

Exults’ inclusion as a featured partner reinforces its ongoing work with law firms seeking scalable, long-term growth strategies that extend beyond short-term tactics.

To learn more about digital marketing strategies for law firms, visit Exults Law Firm Marketing.

About Exults

Exults is a full-service law firm marketing agency specializing in AIO, SEO, PPC advertising, social media management, website development, and branding. With two decades of experience, Exults has earned a reputation for delivering customized, data-driven marketing solutions that help businesses maximize online visibility, increasing cases and leads, helping achieve sustainable and predictable growth for law firms. By staying at the forefront of trends and leveraging the latest marketing technologies, Exults continues to set the standard for high-performance law firm marketing strategies that drive results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.