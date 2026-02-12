High Blood Pressure in Children Rising Worldwide, International Experts Warn in a New Position Paper

Logo of the International Society of Hypertension

The International Society of Hypertension highlight that growing numbers of children and young people around the world are developing high blood pressure.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new position paper from the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) highlights the fact that growing numbers of children and young people around the world are developing high blood pressure – a condition once considered rare in young people but now increasingly common.The paper reviews the latest evidence in paediatric hypertension and offers practical recommendations for the evaluation, diagnosis and management of high blood pressure in children and adolescents. The authors hope it will serve as a global reference that can be adapted across different countries and healthcare settings.Authored by an international panel of paediatric hypertension clinicians and researchers from 12 countries, the paper was led by Prof Joseph Flynn of the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle, USA and Prof Ruan Kruger of the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The paper is published in the Journal of Hypertension.The position paper outlines how childhood hypertension is a rapidly growing health problem and a powerful predictor of heart and kidney disease later in life. Children with elevated blood pressure are far more likely to suffer heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure by mid-life.Prof Kruger said: “We are not just talking about a future risk. In many cases, children with hypertension already show early organ damage, such as thickening of the heart muscle, which is linked to a higher risk of heart disease in adulthood. The adverse effects of hypertension usually seen in middle age are now being detected in children and young people.”The paper also stresses the importance of accurate blood pressure measurement in children and adolescents, pointing out that measurement is often done incorrectly. One of the key recommendations is the use of validated blood pressure measurement devices to improve diagnosis.Prof Flynn said: “High blood pressure in children is both under-recognised and often measured incorrectly. One of the most important messages of this paper is that accurate measurement and early detection really matter – because when hypertension is identified early, many young people can be treated, preventing future heart and kidney problems.”Beyond measurement challenges, the paper also highlights why childhood hypertension is becoming more common. While obesity is a major driver, the authors also highlight the roles of:- Diets high in salt and ultra-processed food- Excessive screen time and too little physical activity- Short sleep- Chronic stress- Traumatic events during childhood- Children exposed to abuse, neglect or household dysfunction were also found to have higher blood pressure trajectories well into adulthood.The paper’s key recommendations include:- The use of automated blood pressure measurement devices validated in children- Targeted screening of young people- Lifestyle modification for young people with elevated blood pressure- Use of evidence-based medications when necessary.The authors say most children with early-stage hypertension can be treated first with lifestyle changes rather than medication. These measures include healthier diets, reduced salt and sugary drinks, regular physical activity, better sleep and stress management.Medication is reserved for young people with more severe hypertension, hypertension associated with other conditions such as diabetes, or hypertension that persists despite lifestyle changes.The burden of childhood hypertension is especially high in low- and middle-income countries, where access to healthy food, safe spaces for exercise and healthcare is often limited.ISH President George Stergiou said: “This ISH position paper is designed to be a practical, globally adaptable reference to help countries improve detection, diagnosis and management of hypertension in young people around the world. We hope it will help protect the long-term cardiovascular health of future generations.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.