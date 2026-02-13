Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Fintech Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Fintech Awards , recognising organisations and leaders delivering measurable impact across financial technology. This year’s awards highlight excellence in SME funding, open banking deployment, regulatory reporting innovation, cross-border payments infrastructure, and customer-centric platform design — showcasing businesses building robust financial systems with clarity, discipline, and commercial strength.Business Awards UK 2026 Fintech Awards Winners• Binq – Director of the Year• TotallyMoney – Fintech Leader of the Year• Grey – Best Fintech App• Juice Ventures – Fintech Business of the Year• PayDo – Business Growth Award• Imaginera – Fintech Employer Award• REGnosys – RegTech of the Year• Ruleguard – Best Customer Experience• Fleximize – LendTech of the Year• HyroTrader – Fintech Startup of the Year• MillTech – Fintech Innovation Award• Neo – Best Cross-Border Payment Solution• Africhange – Best Fintech Website / PlatformBusiness Awards UK 2026 Fintech Awards Finalists• Gains App – Fintech Innovation Award• TotallyMoney – LendTech of the Year• SSV Smart Pay – Best Fintech App, Fintech Startup of the Year• kyc solution™ – Business Growth Award• Imaginera – Director of the Year• Hands In – Best Customer Experience• myPOS – Fintech Business of the Year• NVAbroke – Best Fintech Website / Platform• REGnosys – Fintech Employer Award• DNYC Ltd – Fintech Leader of the Year• Fleximize – RegTech of the Year• Africhange – Best Cross-Border Payment SolutionBuilding Transparent, Scalable Financial InfrastructureThe 2026 Fintech Awards recognise organisations delivering practical solutions to structural financial challenges. Across this year’s winners, we see AI-driven underwriting improving funding access for SMEs, collaborative regulatory reporting frameworks embedding machine-readable rule interpretation into global markets, and cross-border platforms reducing settlement times while improving fee transparency.Several recognised organisations have demonstrated how explainable AI, automated compliance logic, and real-time data integration can increase operational efficiency while maintaining accountability. Rather than relying on opaque systems, these businesses are designing technology that enhances judgement, strengthens governance, and reduces friction for customers and partners alike.The awards also highlight the importance of disciplined growth. Strong capital deployment, sustainable lending performance, profitable scaling, and measurable customer adoption underpin many of this year’s achievements. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for contributing to a financial ecosystem defined by clarity, resilience, and responsible innovation.

