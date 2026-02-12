FXC Intelligence Delivers a Market-First Independent Assessment of Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure at Critical Stage

The front cover of FXC Intelligence's Buyer's Guide: Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure

FXC Intelligence launches independent, benchmarked vendor analysis and proprietary data to support confident stablecoin infrastructure decisions and strategy.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FXC Intelligence, the leading provider of cross-border payments data and intelligence, today launches a market-first solution delivering independent, benchmarked analysis of the stablecoin payments infrastructure landscape.

The FXC Buyer’s Guide: Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure comes as FXC Intelligence has upwardly revised its estimate of the total addressable market for stablecoin cross-border payments to $17.9tn, signaling a rapidly evolving industry. The cross-border payments sector has moved beyond experimentation and begun to seriously engage with the commercial potential of stablecoin-based payments.

However, adopting stablecoins requires organizations to engage with an entirely new infrastructure stack while trying to understand how stablecoins might feature in their strategy at a time when the market is growing quickly.

So far, rigorous intelligence has been limited. Many organizations are building internal expertise from the ground up, without a complete view of the vendor landscape, regional constraints, buying process or practical implementation challenges.

In order to create the FXC Buyer’s Guide, FXC Intelligence engages directly with key vendors to independently assess and benchmark their capabilities, producing a comprehensive assessment of the market. Designed to deliver ongoing value, it enables organizations to:

- Access exclusive benchmarked insights

- Balance vendor claims with independent buyer perspectives

- Make faster, more confident stablecoin infrastructure decisions

- Build stablecoin infrastructure strategies and upskill teams

- Compare regional differences and local providers across the stablecoin payments landscape

“Our experience across cross-border payments and digital assets, combined with direct engagement with infrastructure providers, allows us to benchmark this market objectively and help organizations make confident decisions about where stablecoins fit – and where they don’t,” said Daniel Webber, CEO and Founder of FXC Intelligence. “As the stablecoin ecosystem matures, independent, comparable analysis becomes increasingly important.”

The FXC Buyer’s Guide: Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure is available now as a subscription, with a free executive summary available to download.

To access the guide or speak with FXC Intelligence about stablecoin payments infrastructure, visit the website or get in touch.

ENDS

About FXC Buyer’s Guide

Featured vendors include: Bitso Business, Bridge, BVNK, Dfns, Fipto, Fireblocks, Orbital, Triple-A, Yellow Card, zerohash

The guide includes these sections:

- Stablecoin infrastructure explained

- The regulatory and compliance landscape

- The buying process

- Positioning matrices

- Provider profiles

- Emerging solutions for payments

About FXC Intelligence

FXC Intelligence is the industry leader in cross-border payments data and intelligence. Our data is used by a number of international bodies, including the World Bank and the Financial Stability Board. The world's biggest banks, payments and big tech companies use our critical data to make vital decisions that shape their day-to-day operations, product development and strategy. Interested and want to find out more? Sign up to our newsletter here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.