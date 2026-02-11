SMITH & ASSOCIATES REAL ESTATE HONORS KATIE CROWE WITH THE MARY SMITH CONOVER CITIZEN AWARD

Smith & Associates Real Estate Recognizes Katie Crowe with the 2026 Mary Smith Conover Citizen Award.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While celebrating another year of professional achievement, Smith & Associates Real Estate once again emphasized service to others as a core measure of success. At its annual awards celebration, the firm presented the Mary Smith Conover Citizen Award to Katie Crowe, recognizing her leadership, generosity, and commitment to the Tampa Bay community.

“Mary believed that how you give back matters just as much as what you achieve professionally,” said Bob Glaser, President and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate. “Honoring this award alongside our top sales recognitions is a reminder of who we are and what success truly looks like at Smith.”

The award holds a distinct place within Smith’s annual recognition program. Presented with the same prominence as top sales honors, it reflects the firm’s belief that service, character, and community impact are fundamental to long-term success. For many years after her retirement, founder Mary Smith Conover returned to personally present the award, a tradition Glaser has thoughtfully preserved by keeping her values and presence woven into the ceremony.

In recent years marked by personal challenges, including significant hurricane-related flooding at her home, Crowe exemplified what it truly means to be a Smith agent. Rather than stepping back, she leaned in, continuing to lead, serve, and give more of herself to the community.

As President of the Junior League of Tampa, Crowe helps guide one of the region’s largest holiday fundraising markets while advancing initiatives that support education, health, and community development across Tampa Bay. Crowe is also deeply committed to Safety Bears, a nonprofit organization that provides comfort and support to children facing serious illness.

The Mary Smith Conover Citizen Award is presented annually to the associate who best reflects the spirit of service and community stewardship that defines Smith & Associates Real Estate. Through her leadership and generosity, Crowe embodies the heart of this honor.

Smith & Associates Real Estate is proud to recognize and celebrate Katie Crowe as this year’s Mary Smith Conover Citizen Award recipient.

###

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith &Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally owned real estate brokerage, known for its commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of five strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one brokerage for luxury properties and new condominium developments. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.