Michael Barasch to Address Hundreds of Retired NYPD Officers at Annual Luncheon in Boynton Beach, Florida

Barasch & McGarry is proud to announce that Managing Partner Michael Barasch will be guest speakers at NYPD's annual retired members' luncheon.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barasch & McGarry is proud to announce that Managing Partner Michael Barasch alongside Ret. FDNY Deputy Chief Rich Alles will be guest speakers at The New York City Police Department's (NYPD) annual retired members' luncheon. The luncheon will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Benvenuto Restaurant and Banquet Facility, located at 1730 N Federal Hwy in Boynton Beach, Florida.The New York City Police Department hosts the annual gathering, allowing retired members of the NYPD to connect with one another, discuss their shared experiences as retired police officers, share common concerns about retirement from being police officers, and honor their colleagues who have served in the NYPD.As Michael Barasch stated, “This luncheon presents an excellent opportunity to reconnect with the NYPD family again. Bringing together members from near and far to stand unified on our fight for justice for the 9/11 community.”Barasch is an advocate for 9/11 responders and survivors who works hard to support the responders in their fight for health care and pushes for health care resources and other issues. He will talk to the audience of retired NYPD members and other attendees about why we need to make health care access stronger and safer for 9/11 responders. He will also discuss the challenges these first responders face when they retire from law enforcement.After years of fighting, Congress recently passed H.R. 1410 , which provides long-term funding for the World Trade Center Health Program. The passage of H.R. 1410 has given the community a sense of hope as Congress came together across party lines to pass legislation on a shared issue. Before H.R. 1410 passed, constant slowdowns and other hiccups in Washington affected 9/11 responders and their families in their daily lives for decades.To request an interview with Michael Barasch or for further media details about the event, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com.About Barasch & McGarryBarasch & McGarry, lawyers for the 9/11 community, are a law firm dedicated to advocating for those who have been impacted by the September 11th terrorist attacks through legal means and policy advocacy. This firm has partnered with first responders, survivors, their families, politicians, advocates and unions to promote access to healthcare, compensation and long-term protections since 2001. Michael Barasch, the Managing Partner, is leading their efforts as they work to continue advocating for legislative solutions to the ongoing health and legal issues that stem from the events of September 11th.

