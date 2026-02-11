As Prices Rise, Thermahood® Embraces ‘High Impact, Low Cost’ Mission With Energy-Preserving Recessed Lighting Hoods

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the globe, overall energy prices are on a disturbing upward spiral. Increased electricity demand, especially as a result of emerging AI datacenters, is placing a heavy burden on average homeowners struggling to survive. Working to provide an accessible solution to American families is Ireland-based Thermahood, developers of an innovative, easy-to-install hood for recessed lighting that maximizes energy usage while helping to prevent waste.

“As technology marches on and AI becomes part of everyday life, homeowners across the U.S. and beyond are seeing their bills jump while the world acclimates,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden. “These families don’t have time to wait for the situation to balance- they need immediate solutions to curb energy use and protect their budgets. Our Thermahoods are one powerful option, prioritizing quality and impact while remaining affordable for all.”

Released in the United States in 2024 following 10+ years of success across Ireland, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Thermahood is a flame-retardant, DIY-friendly, nearly maintenance-free hood for recessed lights. Derived from Boden’s extensive expertise in construction and drywall, the hoods’ mission is to create an air-tight seal that closes attic gaps, preventing air (cool air in summer, warm air in winter) from escaping indoors while improving air quality in the home through reduced airflow, improving insulation, lowering risks of fire, reducing moisture and mold formation, cutting down noise, and even preventing insects and rodents from infiltrating homes. Designed to be fitted quickly and easily, Thermahood maximizes energy usage, allowing consumers to use less for increased comfort year-round.

According to TIME Magazine, electricity is rapidly outpacing inflation, with bills rising more than 12.7% from last January to October 2025 alone. In addition to expected costs associated with home heating (which the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, NEADA, projected to hit nearly $1000 this winter), data centers are accounting for significant electricity use, costs which are trickling down to consumers. This energy demand is expected to more than double by 2030, with communities near centers seeing “an increase in electricity costs of as much as 267% compared to five years ago.”

Additionally, as reported by Scotsman Guide, surging prices risk even kicking people out of homeownership altogether, stating: “A few months of unexpectedly high energy bills could have long-lasting effects on individual households… A household with an unexpectedly high energy bill one month may experience prolonged financial stress throughout the year.”

“Being able to pay your bills on time and live comfortably year-round shouldn’t be a luxury, but it has become one,” added Boden. “We built Thermahood to provide homeowners with a practical, accessible way to take control of their energy use right now. Small changes inside the home can make a meaningful difference, and we’re proud to offer a solution that helps families stay comfortable, protected, and financially resilient as energy demands continue to skyrocket.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with a 10 pack costing $99.99 (less than $10 per hood). For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.



