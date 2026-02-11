SupplyOne Names Marc Hyman Co-President of SupplyOne Canada

Over 2 decades, Hyman has built his career within SupplyOne Canada and the broader packaging industry.

Hyman will serve alongside Rod Taylor, guiding the continued growth, innovation, and customer engagement of SupplyOne’s Canadian operations.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SupplyOne, Inc., a leading value-added packaging distributor with custom converting capabilities across North America, today announced the appointment of Marc Hyman as Co-President of SupplyOne Canada. A long-time member of the organization, Hyman will serve alongside Rod Taylor to guide the continued growth, innovation, and customer engagement of SupplyOne’s Canadian operations.Hyman has built his career within SupplyOne Canada and the broader packaging industry, advancing through progressively senior roles in operations, commercial strategy, and customer development. His deep knowledge of the Canadian marketplace and long-standing relationships with customers and suppliers have contributed significantly to SupplyOne Canada’s expanding capabilities in custom corrugated, digital print, equipment, and value-added packaging solutions.“Marc’s leadership journey is a powerful example of the talent and dedication that drive SupplyOne forward,” said Todd Renehan, President & CEO of SupplyOne. “He has grown with our organization, helped shape our Canadian business, and consistently put customers and coworkers first. We are proud to appoint him as Co-President of SupplyOne Canada and confident that his experience and vision will help accelerate our growth across the region.”In his new role, Hyman will partner with Rod Taylor to further align SupplyOne Canada with SupplyOne’s North American platform—expanding access to technology, resources, and expertise while maintaining the local, responsive service customers depend on.The appointment reinforces SupplyOne’s commitment to developing leaders from within and investing in the long-term growth of its Canadian organization. Guided by a people-first philosophy, SupplyOne continues to focus on delivering smarter packaging solutions that reduce costs, streamline operations, and strengthen supply chains for customers throughout North America.About SupplyOneSupplyOne is a value-added packaging distributor with custom corrugated, foam, wood, and plastics converting capabilities. Present in over 60 locations across the United States and Canada, SupplyOne delivers tailored products and solutions that help businesses transform and thrive. With a commitment to people first, we prioritize strong partnerships, ensuring each customer receives a unique, personalized experience. Our agility and growth focus drive us to continuously adapt to market needs, while our passion to serve fuels innovative, cost-effective packaging solutions. From optimizing supply chains to enhancing brand presence, we provide expertise and resources that empower businesses to scale with confidence. At SupplyOne, we don’t just deliver packaging—we deliver success.About Box ReportsBox Reports gets your packaging story in front of the people who need to see it. Whether they’re a competitor, supplier, or potential contact in another industry, your announcement will be a can’t-miss statement to the packaging world. Our team of insiders have the experience and insight needed to create a story that’s clear, concise, and compelling. That’s the press release your business deserves.

