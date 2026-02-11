Keynote, General Session Speakers Announced for 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo

The general session will be held Wed., April 1, and will feature the presentation of three industry awards, a keynote presentation, followed by a moderated roundtable discussion focused on biochar and biocarbon market development.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomass Magazine announced the general session speakers for the 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo , scheduled for March 31 to April 2, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The general session will be held Wed., April 1, and will feature the presentation of three industry awards, a keynote presentation, followed by a moderated roundtable discussion focused on biochar and biocarbon market development.The general session keynote presentation will be delivered by Rudi Roeslein, founder of Roeslein Alternative Energy, whose work has advanced integrated biomass, renewable energy and carbon-negative project development across the U.S.“Nashville continues to be an outstanding host city for the International Biomass Conference & Expo, and the momentum we’re seeing for 2026 reflects both the strength of the market and the caliber of the speakers and sessions” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of BBI International and Biomass Magazine. “With a keynote from Rudi Roeslein and a general session lineup that brings together leaders shaping the future of biochar, biocarbon and carbon-negative systems, the content this year is exceptional. Registration and exhibitor interest are pacing well ahead of expectations, underscoring the industry’s enthusiasm for the conversations and opportunities this event delivers.”Following the keynote, the program will feature a 65-minute Biochar and Biocarbon Roundtable discussion.Roundtable participants include:- Moderator Myles Gray, executive director, U.S. Biochar Initiative- John Teal, vice president of commercial, TSI, and board chairman, International Biomass Torrefaction and Carbonization Council- Andrew White, cofounder and CEO, CHAR Technologies- John-Paul Taylor, founding partner, KindlePoint Partners- Kevin Hatman, U.S. communications and trust manager, CarbonfutureThe discussion will explore the evolving role of biocarbon and biochar in carbon-negative energy systems, market development, investment considerations and integration across the broader biomass value chain. Audience members will be able to engage directly with panelists by asking questions from the floor or submitting questions electronically during the session.“This year’s general session reflects where the biomass industry is headed,” said Anna Simet, senior editor and director of content at BBI International. “With biocarbon and biochar moving from niche applications toward scalable, investable solutions, the conversation around market development, integration and carbon value has never been more timely. Bringing together this group of speakers allows us to explore those dynamics in a practical, forward-looking way.”In addition to the general session, industry association executives will host breakout discussions following general session, bringing together producers and co-panelists for more targeted, in-depth conversations.These breakout discussions will feature:- Tim Portz, executive director, Pellet Fuels Institute- Darrell Smith, executive director, U.S. Industrial Pellet Association- Carrie Annand, executive director, American Biomass Energy Association- Patrick Serfass, executive director, American Biogas Council- Kurt Kovarik, vice president of federal affairs, Clean Fuels Alliance AmericaRegistration for the 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo provides access to all conference programming at one price, including sessions from all co-located events, plenary and breakout sessions, entry to the Expo, meal functions and speaker presentations available through the conference app during the event. Biomass producers are eligible to attend at no cost.The 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo, co-located with the North American Biocarbon Conference, will take place March 31–April 2 in Nashville, Tennessee.For more information and registration details, visit https://2026-ibce.bbiconferences.com. About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, and the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.

