RM GME Advances Academic Residency Training and Retention Strategies to Combat National Physician Shortage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than 25 years of leadership in physician workforce development, the Residents Medical Center for Graduate Medical Excellence (RM GME) today announced the next evolution of its residency training framework: an academically grounded model designed to develop AI-native physicians committed to academic medicine and long-term service in high-need communities.

RM GME represents the next phase of a long-standing vision led by Dr. Michael Everest, Founder of Residents Medical, and Mrs. Agatha Everest, President of RM GME. For more than two decades, their work has focused on strengthening graduate medical education, supporting LCME, DO, and international medical graduates, and addressing persistent physician shortages through education-driven solutions.

What began as a mission to help physicians successfully navigate residency training has evolved into a broader effort to build the institutional and educational infrastructure communities need to retain doctors long-term. Across the United States, rural and medically underserved regions continue to experience deepening workforce shortages. RM GME addresses this challenge by embedding accredited, academically grounded residency training directly within hospital systems, strengthening those institutions while aligning physician education with local community needs.

“At its core, the mission of RM GME is about sustainability and continuity for the most vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Michael Everest. “We are training AI-native physicians who are not only clinically excellent, but prepared to teach, lead, and remain committed to the communities where they train.”

A defining feature of RM GME’s model is its integration of edYOU, an AI-powered medical education platform developed prior to the broader adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare. edYOU provides the technological foundation that supports RM GME’s academic mission, enabling residents to engage responsibly with emerging tools while remaining grounded in academic medicine, ethics, and human-centered care.

Greg Cross, Co-Founder of edYOU and a serial technology entrepreneur with deep experience in applied artificial intelligence, emphasized the importance of trust and accountability in medical education. “Technology in medicine must be built with humility and accountability,” said Cross. “edYOU was designed to support physicians as learners and leaders, without ever replacing clinical judgment or the human connection at the center of care.”

Together, this approach reflects a new standard for clinical leadership that blends academic excellence, responsible technology, and long-term community commitment.

RM GME is currently advancing the development of ACGME-accredited residency programs and is on track to launch its inaugural Internal Medicine residency program in July 2026. By embedding residency training directly within underserved communities, RM GME is designed to strengthen local hospitals as enduring academic and clinical institutions.

“At the core of RM GME is a commitment to retention, not rotation,” said Dr. Everest. “Our model is built on the premise that physicians train in the community, remain there for at least three years, and become part of the healthcare system they serve.”

Mrs. Agatha Everest, President of RM GME, emphasized the broader impact of this approach. “When physicians stay in the communities where they train, care becomes more stable, trust deepens, and outcomes improve,” she said.

RM GME leadership will attend the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) Annual Educational Conference, taking place February 19–21, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center. Conference attendees, hospital administrators, and medical educators are invited to visit Booth 169 to learn more about RM GME’s academic model and its long-term vision for strengthening the U.S. physician workforce.

About Residents Medical Center for Graduate Medical Excellence:

The Residents Medical Center for Graduate Medical Excellence is an academic training organization dedicated to preparing physicians for success in residency, fellowship, and leadership roles. Rooted in more than 25 years of workforce development experience, RM GME advances physician training models that strengthen hospital infrastructure, support physician retention, and expand access to care in underserved communities.

Website: www.rmgme.org

