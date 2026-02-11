Michael LoGiudice, LLP Secures $3.425 Million Mediated Settlement for Dog Trainer Injured in Dump Truck Collision

Settlement reflects extensive orthopedic, neurological, and psychological injuries sustained in a 2022 dump‑truck collision.

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael LoGiudice , LLP, announced a $3,425,000 mediated settlement in Michael A. Harrison v. Diego E. Vargas Gonzalez and Con‑Tech Construction Technology, Inc., No. 501313/2022, on behalf of Michael A. Harrison, a 30‑year‑old dog trainer who suffered extensive orthopedic, neurological, and psychological injuries after a dump truck rolled backward into his vehicle on Prospect Hill Road in Southeast, New York.The collision occurred on September 12, 2022, when a dump truck operated by Diego E. Vargas Gonzalez, and owned by Con‑Tech Construction Technology, Inc., stalled on a hill and rolled in reverse, striking the front of Harrison’s sedan. Liability was conceded by the defendants.Harrison was transported by ambulance and later diagnosed with multiple cervical and lumbar disc herniations, bilateral meniscus tears, bilateral shoulder labrum and rotator cuff tears, and a concussion with post‑concussion syndrome. His treatment included:- Two‑level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion- Bilateral knee surgeries with partial meniscectomies, synovectomies, and chondroplasties- Bilateral shoulder surgeries, including labral and rotator cuff repairs, decompressions, and acromioplasties- 14 months of physical therapy, epidural injections, trigger‑point injections, and ongoing pain managementHarrison’s injuries left him unable to return to his work as a dog trainer and significantly limited his daily functioning, including caring for his young child.After extensive expert analysis—including radiology, orthopedic surgery, accident reconstruction, economics, and vocational rehabilitation—the parties reached a pre‑trial resolution. The defendants’ insurer tendered its $1 million underlying policy and contributed an additional $2.425 million from its excess coverage.“Michael’s life changed in an instant because of a preventable equipment failure,” said Michael LoGiudice, founder of Michael LoGiudice, LLP. “He endured multiple surgeries, chronic pain, and the loss of the career he loved. This settlement provides the resources he needs to move forward, and it reflects the seriousness of the harm he suffered. We’re proud to have fought for him and his family.”About Michael LoGiudice, LLPMichael LoGiudice, LLP, represents individuals throughout New York who have been seriously injured due to negligence. The firm is known for its meticulous case preparation, aggressive advocacy, and commitment to securing meaningful results for clients in various personal injury matters. To learn more about Michael LoGiudice, LLP, visit our website Michael LoGuidice, LLP2022 Route 22, Ste. 105Brewster, NY 10509917-364-2880

