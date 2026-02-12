CHINAPLAS 2026: Harnessing the '15th Five-Year Plan' to Usher in a New Era of Plastics and Rubber Innovation

CPS26 logo Under the theme “Transformation · Collaboration · Sustainability”, the exhibition will take place from April 21 to 24, 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China,. Scan to Pre-register for CHINAPLAS 2026

CHINAPLAS 2026 will take place from April 21 to 24 in Shanghai, PR China, empowering the industry to capitalize on new opportunities amid times of change.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As China embarks on the first year of its “15th Five-Year Plan,” a dynamic blueprint for innovation and high-quality development in the plastics and rubber industries is set to unfold at CHINAPLAS 2026 . “The Recommendations of the 15th Five-Year Plan emphasizes cultivating emerging and future industries, expanding high-level openness, and advancing intelligent, green, and integrated development. These priorities provide fertile ground for the plastics and rubber industries and anchor the exhibition’s strategic focus.Spanning over 390,000 sqm, CHINAPLAS 2026 will serve as a “Living Laboratory” of policy implementation and industry transformation. Under the theme “Transformation · Collaboration · Sustainability”, the exhibition will take place from April 21 to 24, 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China, empowering the industry to capitalize on new opportunities amid times of change.Emerging Industries Drive New Growth Frontiers“The Recommendations of the 15th Five-Year Plan” highlights strategic clusters in new energy, advanced materials, aerospace, and low-altitude economy, alongside breakthroughs in quantum technology, biomanufacturing, hydrogen energy, fusion energy, brain-computer interfaces, embodied intelligence, and 6G communications. These emerging fields are rapidly expanding the application boundaries of plastics and rubber, unlocking new growth frontiers for this fundamental pillar of manufacturing.In 2025, China produced 16.6 million and sold 16.5 million New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), maintaining global leadership for 11 consecutive years with year‑on‑year growth of 29% in production and 28.2% in sales. New generations of material solutions for batteries, charging infrastructure, and drive systems are emerging.In 2026, the low‑altitude economy (LAE) is entering a triple boom of policy, technology, and market demand. With logistics, tourism, and emergency rescue driving demand, plastics and composites are becoming strategically vital for this trillion-RMB market.Commercial aerospace is experiencing explosive growth, creating enormous demand for materials and equipment. By December 2025, China submitted plans to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the deployment of more than 200,000 satellites, marking a substantial acceleration in the construction of China’s low‑orbit satellite internet. Carbon-fiber reinforced nylon composites are ideal for satellite brackets, while PEEK and PEKK are suitable for satellite structural components, insulation, and seals. Liquid Crystal Polymers excel in high-frequency communication.2025 marked the first year of mass production for humanoid robots, and 2026 is a critical turning point toward scaled deployment and accelerated commercialization. IDC forecasts that in 2025, China’s spending on embodied intelligent robots exceeded USD 1.4 billion. In this blue ocean market, breakthroughs in material technologies are the core enabler of scaled adoption, with plastics and rubber playing an indispensable role.CHINAPLAS 2026 will gather more than 4,600 leading global exhibitors, actively responding to market demand while showcasing cutting‑edge technologies, diverse application scenarios and strong industry vitality. The exhibition will serve as an efficient bridge connecting traditional industry upgrades, emerging industry expansion, and future industry development.Intelligent Upgrades and Green Transformation“The Recommendations of the 15th Five-Year Plan” calls for the comprehensive implementation of the “AI+” initiative, aiming to seize the commanding heights of AI applications and empower industries across the spectrum. At the very start of 2026, a series of policy measures were introduced nationwide, accelerating innovation in the integration of “AI+ manufacturing”.Addressing the inefficiencies and low fault‑tolerance of traditional manual quality inspection, AI technologies are now delivering a breakthrough solution, which precisely detecting micron‑level defects while continuously learning and iterating inspection standards, ensuring that even the smallest flaws are exposed.The Recommendations also emphasizes accelerating a comprehensive green transformation. The plastics and rubber industries, as a vital part of manufacturing, are driving circular development through innovation, building an infinite loop ecosystem of “production–use–recycling–regeneration,” turning waste into a new starting point for the circular economy.Recycled plastics, bio‑based and degradable materials, recycling technologies, digital solutions, and energy‑efficient equipment will be the highlights of CHINAPLAS 2026, with live demonstrations bringing the intelligent and green vision of the “15th Five‑Year Plan” into reality.Expanding High-Level Openness: A Global Meeting Place2026 marks the opening year of the “15th Five-Year Plan” and a pivotal year for China to demonstrate resilience and vitality amid complex global economic conditions. The Recommendations underscores expanding high‑level openness, promoting two‑way investment cooperation, and guiding cross‑border industrial and supply chain layouts. Chinese enterprises are moving from “products going global” to “industrial chains going global” and “ecosystems going global.”In the meantime, foreign investors continue to expand in China. In 2025, actual foreign investment reached RMB 747.69 billion, with 70,392 newly established foreign‑funded enterprises, a year‑on‑year increase of 19.1%.Against this backdrop of “going out” and “bringing in,” the value of international trade platforms is increasingly prominent. As a hub for face‑to‑face technical exchange and business matchmaking, CHINAPLAS effectively breaks information barriers, builds industry consensus, and strengthens collaborative innovation. It provides Chinese enterprises with channels to connect with overseas markets and adapt to regional needs, while offering foreign companies a window into China’s manufacturing strength and innovation capabilities. Standing at the starting point of the "15th Five-Year Plan," CHINAPLAS 2026 will comprehensively showcase the wave of new productive forces in plastics and rubber industries. The exhibition will help the industry grasp macro trends, identify emerging opportunities, and efficiently connect with core resources. The global plastics and rubber community is invited to join this landmark event and co‑author a new chapter of high‑quality development.

