Minister Fajon visits Gorenjska companies Domel, Lotrič Meroslovje, Caretronic and Kontron

SLOVENIA, February 10 - As part of the regional visit of the Slovenian Government, Minister Fajon met with the directors of several Slovenian companies operating in foreign markets: Matjaž Čemažar (Domel), Maja Brelih Lotrič (Lotrič Meroslovje), Andraž Krajnc (Caretronic) and Robert Kuzmič (Kontron). For part of the visit, the Minister was accompanied by Nina Vrabelj, Director of the Gorenjska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who highlighted the Chamber's key role in connecting companies with research institutions, SRIPs and international business opportunities. She also emphasised the Chamber's support for local companies in projects beyond Slovenia's borders and with foreign partners. The meetings provided an opportunity for exploring ways to support the internationalisation of Slovenian knowledge and innovation, present the science and economic fund and discuss prospects for international collaboration via regional chambers, SRIPs and research institutions.

“The companies we visited today prove that Slovenian knowledge and innovation can compete and be recognised on the global market. The Ministry is here to facilitate the internationalisation of companies, support research projects and raise the profile of Slovenian technological development around the world,” said Minister Fajon. She added that companies such as Domel, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and has a presence in over 70 countries, as well as Lotrič Meroslovje, Caretronic and Kontron, are prime examples of Slovenian technological development and innovation that have achieved global recognition. Minister Fajon also emphasised the vital role of the diplomatic network, which comprises 62 representations abroad, 22 economic advisors and 142 honorary consuls, in helping companies access foreign markets and connect with research partners more easily.

She also highlighted the significant opportunities offered by the EU Global Gateway strategy for the private sector to engage in development cooperation through international investment and the expansion of Slovenian companies into developing markets. She encouraged companies to collaborate with embassies and the Slovenian team on digitalisation, healthcare, e-mobility and energy projects.

The visits were also aimed at promoting sustainable development, digital transformation and international cooperation, which are key elements of Slovenia's vision as an innovative and technologically competitive country.