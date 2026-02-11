Cocoon Vehicles Celebrates 19 Years of Driving Flexible, Honest Vehicle Subscriptions

Rhys and Rebecca Adams of Cocoon Vehicles Limited

This month marks a major milestone for Cocoon Vehicles as the Derbyshire-based vehicle leasing specialist celebrates 19 years in business.

When we started Cocoon in 2007, we couldn’t have predicted just how much the industry would change. Credit crunch to COVID, from diesel dominance to electric, it’s been an incredible journey.” — Rhys Adams

DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2007 by Rhys Adams and Tracey Perry as a contract hire and leasing broker, Cocoon Vehicles was built on a simple principle: offer honest, transparent advice and make vehicle leasing straightforward for businesses and individuals alike. What began as a traditional brokerage quickly evolved into something more dynamic.Recognising an emerging gap in the market, Cocoon moved early into short-term car leasing and flexible vehicle leasing – long before flexibility became a buzzword. This niche approach allowed businesses to scale fleets without long-term commitments and gave personal customers greater freedom and control.Later in 2007, Myron Nykolyszyn joined the business, bringing additional expertise and energy to the growing operation. In January 2008, Cocoon Vehicles opened its first office on Pride Park, Derby – a significant step that cemented its place in the region’s automotive and business community. Paul Stone joined the team shortly afterwards, helping to shape the company’s growth during its formative years.From Credit Crunch to Electric RevolutionNineteen years in the automotive sector has meant navigating some of the most dramatic economic and technological shifts in modern history.Cocoon Vehicles launched just before the 2008 global financial crisis. As businesses tightened budgets and consumers reassessed spending, demand shifted toward smarter, more flexible vehicle solutions. Cocoon adapted quickly, helping customers manage costs through tailored leasing solutions rather than traditional vehicle ownership.Over the years, the industry has transformed:• The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) has reshaped fleets nationwide. From early adopters cautiously trialling hybrid models to today’s rapid shift toward fully electric company cars, Cocoon has guided customers through infrastructure planning, range concerns and evolving government incentives.• Changing attitudes to ownership have fuelled growth in short-term leasing and subscription-style models. What was once considered unconventional is now mainstream, particularly among Gen-Z drivers who prioritise flexibility over long-term commitments.• The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, vehicle manufacturing and customer mobility needs. Yet it also accelerated new patterns of work, including hybrid and remote models, increasing demand for flexible vehicle solutions that adapt to changing lifestyles.Through each challenge, Cocoon Vehicles has remained resilient by doing what it has always done best: listening to customers and evolving ahead of the curve.A Family-Owned FutureEight years ago, another significant chapter began. Rebecca Adams, Rhys’ wife, sold her successful financial advice business and acquired Paul Stone’s shareholding following his retirement. Since then, Cocoon Vehicles has been entirely family-owned.That transition reinforced the company’s founding ethos. With shared goals and aligned values, the leadership team continues to prioritise long-term relationships over short-term gain, offering honest, upfront advice from day one.Now based in Belper, Cocoon Vehicles manages hundreds of vehicles at any one time and has supported thousands of customers over nearly two decades. Its client base spans sole traders and small local businesses through to major household names, alongside a strong portfolio of personal customers.Looking AheadAs the automotive industry moves further toward electrification, digitalisation and subscription-based mobility, Cocoon Vehicles remains committed to staying at the forefront of change while maintaining its independent, customer-first approach.Reflecting on the milestone, Rhys Adams said:“When we started Cocoon Vehicles in 2007, we couldn’t have predicted just how much the industry would change. From the credit crunch to COVID, from diesel dominance to electric innovation, it’s been an incredible journey. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to giving honest advice and building long-term relationships. Being family-owned makes that even more important.”As it approaches its twentieth year, Cocoon Vehicles continues to prove that adaptability, integrity and personal service remain the keys to longevity in a fast-moving industry.

