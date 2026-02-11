Minister Willie Aucamp: Unveiling of Braille Interpretive Signage at Blaauwberg Nature Reserve

Ladies and Gentlemen. Good day. I came in here and saw this sign and I could read it. Now imagine never being able to read it. What we see here today is opening this place up to everyone who can and cannot see.

It is a privilege to stand here at this beautiful Blaauwberg Nature Reserve. We are gathered here, not simply to unveil a set of signboards, but to mark a significant step forward in how we share South Africa’s natural heritage with all her people. Exclusion stops today.

Honouring Our Legacy:

To understand where we are going, we must appreciate where we come from. In the early 2000s, this Department embarked on a flagship journey known as the "CoastCare" project. It was a bold initiative rooted in the simple concept: that a well-informed public is the most powerful force for conservation.

As my predecessor noted in 2006, our coast is a "national asset," and providing information - or "Edu-tourism" - is how we add value to that asset. Those original signs stood as sentinels of education for nearly two decades, teaching us about sustainable use and the wonders of our shores.

Revitalizing for the Future:

However, the world has changed, and our approach must evolve with it. Today, I am proud to announce that the Department is in the process of revitalizing our national coastal signage. We are taking the strong foundation of the CoastCare-era and bringing it firmly into the modern day.

This revitalization is about more than just fresh paint or new timber. It is about technological integration and, most importantly, it is about inclusivity. The signage we unveil today features Braille, raised tactile text, and QR codes that provide audio descriptions and access to additional data and information. We are moving from a philosophy of "look and read" to one of "touch, listen, feel and experience."

I want our department to take this project out to all our Harbours. I want to be able to visit Mossel Bay and have all people have access to these spaces.

Partnership in Action:

We are not doing this alone. This work is the fruit of a deepening and developing partnership between the Department (DFFE) and Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA). I declare my department is absolutely ready to work with everyone to bring this to everyone. We are currently working on a Collaboration Framework that aligns our legislative mandate for integrated coastal management, to protect the coast, with WESSA’s century-long legacy of mobilizing citizen action.

Together, alongside the City of Cape Town and our disability advocacy partners, we are proving that conservation is a team sport.

The Story of the Shore: The new content we are introducing is vibrant and engaging. As you will see on the "Sandy Shores" panels, we are telling the story of "Life on the Edge". We are inviting the public - sighted and visually impaired alike - to meet the "Noisy Mother," the African Black Oystercatcher. We are teaching visitors how the White Sand Mussel ploughs through the wet sand, and how the Three-spot Swimming Crab navigates the turbulent surf.

That is not only for people who can see or read. These stories create a connection, and connections foster care.

Conclusion:

Let this pilot project at Blaauwberg serve as the blueprint for our entire coastline. I want to take this moment to also thank the pioneering minds who are behind this project including WESSA, Nedbank, the City of Cape Town, Blind SA, The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities, and all other partners and supporters of this groundbreaking initiative.

As a department, we reaffirm our commitment to coastal awareness that was established under the “CoastCare” legacy, but we are now redefining what "care" looks like. It looks like a coastline where no one is excluded. It looks like a partnership that works, and it looks like a future where every South African can touch, hear, and understand the beauty of their heritage.

I thank you.

