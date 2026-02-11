Daniel LeBlanc of White Olive CPA Is Bringing Clarity and Transparency Back to Accounting for Business Owners

Daniel LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of White Olive CPA

Founder-led firm delivers proactive financial clarity and strategic advisory services to growing Middle Tennessee businesses.

"A CPA should be a strategic partner, not just a tax preparer. We work year-round to help owners understand their numbers and lead with confidence." — Daniel LeBlanc

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Olive CPA, a Middle Tennessee–based accounting firm led by founder Daniel LeBlanc, is challenging the traditional accounting model by focusing on clarity, transparency, and education for business owners who are tired of guessing about their numbers.LeBlanc founded White Olive CPA with a simple belief: business owners deserve to understand their finances, not feel intimidated by them. Rather than hiding behind complex reports and accounting jargon, the firm prioritizes clear communication and real-world financial insight that helps clients make confident decisions.“Too many business owners are working hard, generating revenue, and still don’t truly know where their money is going,” said LeBlanc. “Accounting shouldn’t feel mysterious or reactive. Our job is to give business owners visibility and understanding so they can run their businesses with confidence.” White Olive CPA works with small and midsize businesses throughout Franklin , Nashville, and the greater Middle Tennessee region that want more than basic tax preparation. The firm provides ongoing accounting support, proactive tax planning, and advisory services designed to help owners identify problems early, improve cash flow, and plan strategically for growth. By positioning itself as a financial partner rather than just a service provider , White Olive CPA is reshaping how business owners view their relationship with their CPA—shifting it from a once-a-year obligation to a year-round strategic advantage.About White Olive CPAWhite Olive CPA is a founder-led accounting firm serving small and midsize businesses in Middle Tennessee. The firm specializes in proactive accounting, tax planning, and financial clarity, helping business owners move from confusion to confident decision-making.

