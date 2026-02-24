NomadX Wins Global 100 – 2026 Award for Biotech R&D Excellence

Our mission has always been clear: to eliminate contaminated food products from reaching consumers by making food testing faster, more reliable, and verifiable at scale.” — NomadX CEO, Lyle Probst

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NomadX, a leader in next generation pathogen detection, has been recognized in the Global 100 – 2026 Awards for its outstanding contributions to Biotech R&D. The company’s integrated approach to pathogen detection, decontamination, and data driven analytics is transforming how the food industry prevents contamination and safeguards public health.NomadX’s work is redefining what modern food safety can achieve through comprehensive decontamination processes, advanced microbiology, sensing technologies, and rapid, same shift detection capabilities. By combining proactive decontamination, superior sample collection and concentration, and real time analytics, the company is enabling food producers to identify and eliminate threats earlier and more effectively across the entire supply chain.“Our mission has always been clear: to eliminate contaminated food products from reaching consumers by making food testing faster, more reliable, and verifiable at scale,” said a NomadX CEO, Lyle Probst. “This recognition affirms the impact of combining rigorous science with practical innovation to address challenges that matter to producers, regulators, and consumers worldwide.”With nonhazardous decontamination technologies capable of targeting contamination from farm through packaging, and spectroscopy based same-shift detection capabilities designed to detect whole, viable bacteria without lengthy enrichment, NomadX is helping facilities move from reactive testing toward proactive prevention.The company continues to expand its R&D pipeline, advance its real time detection platforms, and support food producers, processors, and industry decision makers committed to achieving the highest safety standards.About NomadXNomadX is a biotechnology company developing full solution food safety systems that integrate comprehensive decontamination, enhanced sample collection and concentration, and rapid pathogen detection. NomadX’s technologies are engineered to eliminate pathogens at their source, deliver same day actionable results, and help producers meet stringent regulatory requirements. The organization’s mission is to make global food systems safer, more efficient, and more transparent to help ensure the safety of consumers.

