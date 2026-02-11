KAEC & STRATAPHY SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO EXPLORE APPLICATION OF GEOTHERMAL COOLING SOLUTIONS

Pictured at the signing ceremony (from left to right): Ammar Alali, PhD, CEO of Strataphy, and Abdulaziz Alnowaiser, CEO of KAEC.

The partnership reaffirms KAEC’s commitment to supporting national sustainability goals as a developer of energy-efficient urban infrastructure.

KHOBAR, SAUDI ARABIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emaar, The Economic City, the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Strataphy , strengthening KAEC’s commitment to sustainable, future-ready infrastructure solutions. Strataphy’s “Cooling as a Service” model brings sustainable, high-efficiency geothermal cooling with no upfront investment. The subscription covers design, installation, and O&M, delivering strong energy savings, while proprietary technologies enable deployment across diverse geological environments.The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Alnowaiser, Chief Executive Officer of KAEC, and Ammar Alali, CEO of Strataphy.Under the MoU, KAEC and Strataphy will advance and execute joint arrangements joint arrangements to evaluate the potential large-scale application of geothermal cooling systems across KAEC’s facilities and its wider tenant base. The initiative is expected to reduce electricity consumption and cooling costs by up to 50% annually, decrease CO₂ emissions by up to 40%, and free up 30% of the city’s total electrical capacity, creating new opportunities for growth and increased tenant capacity. Furthermore, the partnership will evaluate and pursue the establishment of joint venture structures in Saudi Arabia to develop and deploy geothermal cooling systems at scale.Commenting on the agreement, Abdulaziz Alnowaiser, CEO of KAEC, said: “We are proud to partner with Strataphy to explore the positive impact of the technology across our developments. At KAEC, sustainability and innovation are at the heart of everything we do, and this partnership represents a pivotal step in our journey toward building the city of the future. By championing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, we are raising the standard for responsible and forward-thinking urban development.”Echoing similar sentiments, Ammar Alali, CEO of Strataphy, said: “We are proud to collaborate with KAEC in this transformative initiative that aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative and national sustainability goals. The partnership allows us to demonstrate our PrimeLoop technology and showcase the transformative potential of geothermal energy in achieving substantial savings, reducing emissions, and building resilient infrastructure that supports long-term sustainability.”The partnership also marks an important milestone in KAEC’s commitment to supporting national sustainability goals and elevating its position as a leader in developing energy-efficient urban infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.