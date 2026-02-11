EC-Council Expands AI Certification Portfolio to Strengthen U.S. AI Workforce Readiness and Security

EC-Council, known globally as the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential, has announced the largest portfolio expansion in its 25-year history with the launch of its Enterprise AI Credential Suite. The release includes four new role-base

TAMPA, FL, INDIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EC-Council, creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential and a global leader in applied cybersecurity education, today launched its Enterprise AI Credential Suite, with four new role-based AI certifications debuting alongside Certified CISO v4, an overhauled executive cyber leadership program.The dual launch is the largest single expansion of EC-Council’s portfolio in its 25-year history. It addresses a structural gap no single tool, platform, or policy can solve alone: AI is scaling faster than the workforce trained to run, secure, and govern it.The launch aligns with U.S. priorities on workforce development and applied AI education outlined in Executive Order 14179, the July 2025 AI Action Plan’s workforce development pillar, and Executive Orders 14277 and 14278, which emphasize expanding AI education pathways and building job-relevant skills across professional and skilled-trade roles, at a time when organizations are moving AI from pilot projects into everyday operations and decision-making.That urgency is visible in both economic exposure and workforce capacity. IDC estimates that unmanaged AI risk could reach $5.5 trillion globally, while Bain & Company projects a 700,000-person AI and cybersecurity reskilling gap in the United States. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have also pointed to workforce readiness, rather than access to technology, as a primary constraint on AI-driven productivity and growth, especially as adoption accelerates across sectors.Security pressure is rising in parallel with adoption. Eighty-seven percent of organizations report AI-driven attacks, and generative AI traffic has surged by 890 percent, expanding attack surfaces that many teams are still learning how to defend, while AI capability remains concentrated, with 67 percent of AI talent located in just 15 U.S. cities and women representing only 28 percent of the AI workforce, highlighting persistent access and participation gaps as demand increases.“AI is moving from experimentation to infrastructure, and the workforce has to move with it,” said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. “These programs are built to give professionals practical capability across adoption, security, and governance, so organizations can scale AI with confidence and clear accountability.”Role-Aligned CertificationsThe Enterprise AI Credential Suite is structured to mirror how AI capability is developed in practice. Artificial Intelligence Essentials (AIE) serves as the baseline, building practical AI fluency and responsible usage across roles, and it is supported by EC-Council’s proprietary Adopt. Defend. Govern. (ADG) framework, which defines how AI should be operationalized at scale in real environments.Adopt: Prepare teams to deploy AI deliberately, with readiness and safeguardsDefend: Secure AI systems against threats such as prompt injection, data poisoning, model exploitation, and AI supply-chain compromiseGovern: Embed accountability, oversight, and risk management into AI systems from the outsetWithin this structure, the four new certifications align directly to specific workforce needs across the AI lifecycle.• Artificial Intelligence Essentials (AIE) builds foundational AI literacy.• Certified AI Program Manager (CAIPM) equips to translate AI strategy into execution, aligning teams, governance, and delivery to drive measurable ROI and enterprise-scale intelligence.• Certified Offensive AI Security Professional (COASP) builds elite capabilities to test vulnerabilities in LLMs, simulate exploits, and secure AI infrastructure hardening enterprises against emerging threats.• Certified Responsible AI Governance & Ethics (CRAGE) credential focuses on Responsible AI, Governance and Ethics at enterprise scale with NIST/ISO compliance.Alongside the new AI certifications, Certified CISO v4 updates executive cyber leadership education for AI-driven risk environments, strengthening leadership readiness as intelligent systems become part of core business operations and security decision-making.“Security leaders are now accountable for systems that learn, adapt, and influence outcomes at speed,” Bavisi added. “Certified CISO v4 prepares leaders to manage AI-driven risk with clarity, strengthen governance, and make informed decisions when responsibility is on the line.”The portfolio also builds on EC-Council’s long-standing work with government and defense organizations, including its existing DoD 8140 baseline certification recognition, as AI security and workforce readiness take on greater national importance.To explore the full range of training and certification opportunities, visit the EC-Council AI Courses library. 