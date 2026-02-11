Driversnote and Wave Partner to Automate Mileage Tracking and Simplify Tax Compliance for Small Businesses

New integration brings Driversnote’s digital mileage tracking to Wave’s ecosystem, helping small business owners eliminate manual log in time for tax season

TORONTO, CANADA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driversnote , a global leader in automatic mileage tracking and reporting, today announced a new partnership with Wave, the financial management technology platform trusted by more than 300,000 small business owners. Through the collaboration, Driversnote’s mileage solutions are now accessible through Wave Perks , Wave’s hub for tools and services that help small businesses manage and grow their business.Every year, small businesses scramble to gather mileage records in time for tax filings. Manual logs, missed trips, and lost receipts turn what should be a straightforward process into a time-consuming headache. Together, Driversnote and Wave are helping small businesses across North America automate mileage tracking to streamline expense management and tax readiness.“Small business owners shouldn’t have to rely on guesswork of messy spreadsheets to track their business mileage,” said Adnan Glavas, Director of Partnerships at Wave. “By partnering with Driversnote, we’re bringing our users a seamless and automated tool that ensures every trip is captured accurately, freeing them up to concentrate on building their business.”By connecting tracking and reporting capabilities from Driversnote with Wave’s all-in-one financial management platform, small businesses can now manage their bookkeeping and mileage documentation all in one place. The integration makes it easier than ever to automatically track trips, and create CRA- and IRS-compliant mileage reports.“Small businesses lose hundreds of deductible dollars every year because mileage isn’t logged correctly,” said Martin Poulsen, CEO and co-founder of Driversnote. “By embedding our solution into Wave’s powerful ecosystem, we are making it easier for owners to ensure every kilometer counts and every report is audit-ready.”For more information, visit waveapps.com or explore Driversnote through Wave Perks.

