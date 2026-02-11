Société USA Surpasses 500 LLCs Created for Non-Residents and Solidifies Its Position as France's LLC Expert

The firm maintains a 96% first-attempt bank account approval rate and delivers operational LLCs with EIN and US banking in 14 days

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Société USA (societe-usa.com), a France-based firm specializing in US LLC formation for non-residents, today announced it has surpassed the milestone of 500 Limited Liability Companies successfully created since its launch. This achievement reinforces the company's position as the leading French-language partner for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and e-commerce operators seeking to establish a legally compliant LLC in Wyoming, Delaware, or New Mexico — without traveling to the United States.

Creating a US LLC as a non-resident raises consistent questions: Which state should I choose? Do I need a visa? How do I get an EIN without an SSN? Can I open a US bank account remotely? Société USA was built to answer these questions with a turnkey service that goes far beyond simple document filing.

A Complete, End-to-End LLC Formation Service

Unlike providers that stop at filing Articles of Organization, Société USA delivers a fully operational company. Each engagement includes strategic state selection (Wyoming for low costs and privacy, Delaware for investor credibility, New Mexico for zero annual reporting), preparation and filing of the Articles of Organization, a custom Operating Agreement drafted in English, EIN acquisition with the IRS (even without an SSN or ITIN), Registered Agent service, and guided US bank account opening — all managed remotely.

"Non-residents face a fragmented process when forming a US LLC: state rules, IRS procedures, and banking requirements each have different timelines and pitfalls," explains the Société USA team. "Our role is to consolidate every step into one clear, legally compliant path — from formation to first payment received."

Measurable Results That Set a New Standard

Société USA's methodology produces consistent, verifiable outcomes: average LLC formation completed within 14 days from engagement, 96% first-attempt bank account approval rate with partner fintechs and traditional banks, EIN obtained in under 10 business days for non-resident applicants, and zero rejected filings with state Secretaries of State in the past 12 months.

The company currently supports entrepreneurs from over 25 countries, with a strong concentration of French-speaking clients from France, Belgium, Switzerland, Canada, and several African nations.

Addressing the Most Frequently Asked Questions About US LLCs

Société USA has structured its service around the real concerns non-residents face when exploring LLC creation. The most common questions include whether a visa is required (it is not — a Registered Agent handles local presence), whether a non-resident LLC is subject to US federal income tax (generally not, provided the owner qualifies as a Non-Resident Alien with no effectively connected US income), and how to choose between Wyoming, Delaware, and New Mexico based on cost, privacy, and operational needs.

The company also addresses ongoing compliance obligations that many competitors overlook: annual report filing where required, IRS Form 5472 for foreign-owned single-member LLCs, BOI (Beneficial Ownership Information) reporting, and proper bookkeeping to maintain the LLC's legal standing.

"Many entrepreneurs discover after formation that their LLC is incomplete — no Operating Agreement, no EIN, no bank account, and no compliance plan," adds the team. "We deliver a structure that is ready to invoice, receive payments, and operate from day one."

Why Choose a Specialized LLC Formation Expert Over a Generalist Platform

Specialized firms like Société USA possess in-depth knowledge of the intersection between US corporate law, IRS requirements for foreign owners, and the practical banking challenges non-residents face. Unlike generalist platforms that process thousands of domestic US formations, Société USA focuses exclusively on non-resident needs: navigating EIN applications without SSN, preparing compliant KYC documentation for US bank account opening, advising on the tax implications under France-US and other bilateral tax treaties, and ensuring proper annual maintenance.

This specialization guarantees significant time savings — clients report saving an average of 40 hours compared to managing the process independently — and drastically reduces the risk of rejected applications or non-compliant structures.

Future Development

Building on its 500 LLC milestone, Société USA is expanding its service offering to include annual compliance management, US tax filing assistance for foreign-owned LLCs, and strategic consulting for entrepreneurs looking to scale operations through their US entity. The company continues to serve clients throughout France and internationally, with all support delivered remotely via video call and secure document exchange.

