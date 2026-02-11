MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemns bullying incident at Eastwood Secondary School

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr. Sipho Hlomuka, has strongly condemned a bullying incident that occurred at Eastwood Secondary School in the uMgungundlovu District on Wednesday, 04 February 2026, where a learner was filmed while he was assaulted by another in the presence of other learners.

The MEC has expressed deep concern over the incident, reiterating that bullying, intimidation, and all forms of violence within school environments are unacceptable and undermine the fundamental right of learners to a safe and dignified learning environment.

Following the incident, Circuit Management officials, SGB, together with the South African Police Service (SAPS), visited the school yesterday to conduct investigations and to provide the necessary support to the affected learners, educators, and the broader school community. A case has since been opened with SAPS, and investigations are currently underway. In addition, a Department meeting will be held to determine the way forward.

In line with Departmental policy and pending the outcome of the investigation, the alleged perpetrators have been suspended from school as a precautionary measure to safeguard learners and allow due process to take its course. MEC Hlomuka has called on parents, educators, and communities to work collaboratively with the Department to instil discipline, respect, and positive values among learners.

“Our schools must remain safe havens for learning and development. Acts of bullying have no place in our education system. We commend the swift intervention by school management, Circuit officials, and SAPS, and we will ensure that appropriate action is taken once the investigation has been finalised,” said MEC Hlomuka.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education remains committed to strengthening school safety, protecting learner welfare, and responding decisively to all forms of learner misconduct.

