Luca Rubino - CEO Incorpify AI Plug and Play x Incorpify: Inside the Matrix Luca Rubino - CEO Incorpify AI , Kai Schildhauer - COO Incorpify AI Luca Rubino - CEO Incorpify AI and Abdullah Alakeel MD & CEO of Plug and Play Saudi Arabia

Incorpify AI and Plug and Play hosted a high-level AI forum in Riyadh, advancing Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation and innovation agenda.

The market isn’t asking whether to adopt AI, but how to deploy it responsibly, this is exactly where Incorpify AI positions itself, bridging innovation with operational reality.” — Luca Rubino

RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global AI innovators, enterprise leaders, and ecosystem stakeholders convened yesterday in Riyadh for a high-level forum hosted by Incorpify AI in collaboration with Plug and Play Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the Kingdom’s accelerating role as a global hub for artificial intelligence and digital transformation.The exclusive event, held at The Garage – Majlis, was led by Luca Rubino , CEO and Co-Founder of Incorpify AI, alongside Kai Schildauer, Co-Founder and COO, and brought together founders, investors, and senior public- and private-sector leaders to examine how AI is reshaping enterprise operations, regulatory frameworks, and government services.Designed as an executive-level dialogue, the forum focused on the practical deployment of AI beyond experimentation, highlighting how intelligent platforms can reduce complexity, enhance governance, and enable scalable decision-making in highly regulated and fast-evolving environments.“Saudi Arabia is demonstrating how ambition and execution can move in parallel,” said Luca Rubino, CEO of Incorpify AI. “The conversations yesterday reflected a market that is no longer asking whether to adopt AI, but how to deploy it responsibly and at scale. This is exactly where Incorpify AI positions itself, bridging innovation with operational reality.”A central panel discussion featured senior leaders from across government, venture capital, enterprise technology, and AI platform development. Panel participants included:Luca Rubino, CEO and Co-Founder, Incorpify AIAfnan Ababtain, Innovation & Entrepreneurship Director, Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA)Homam Meaddawi, General Partner, Khwarizmi VenturesFaisal Alessa, Technology Control Company (TCC)The panel addressed AI adoption across institutional and commercial contexts, with discussions spanning investment readiness, public-private collaboration, regulatory alignment, and the infrastructure required to scale intelligent systems sustainably within the Kingdom.Abdullah Alakeel, Managing Director of Plug and Play Saudi Arabia, commented:“Saudi Arabia’s AI ecosystem is maturing rapidly, driven by collaboration between government, corporates, and technology builders. Events like this are critical to connecting global innovation with local execution and ensuring that AI delivers measurable impact across industries.”Discussions throughout the forum emphasized responsible AI adoption, interoperability across systems, and the importance of embedding governance and compliance into AI-driven platforms from inception.The event aligned closely with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives, as Saudi Arabia continues to invest in advanced technologies, attract global innovators, and position itself as a leader in digital infrastructure and knowledge-based economic growth.By hosting the forum in Riyadh, Incorpify AI and Plug and Play reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s innovation agenda and fostering meaningful collaboration between international technology leaders and regional stakeholders.About Incorpify AIIncorpify AI is an AI-driven platform that simplifies company incorporation, licensing, regulatory compliance, and operational workflows across jurisdictions. Led by CEO Luca Rubino and COO Kai Schildauer, Incorpify AI combines advanced automation with regulatory expertise to help enterprises and governments navigate complex operational environments with speed, transparency, and intelligence.About Plug and Play Saudi ArabiaPlug and Play Saudi Arabia is part of the global Plug and Play innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, investors, and government entities to accelerate technology adoption and ecosystem growth across strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.